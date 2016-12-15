Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Waddock believes his side's ability to get the best out of themselves and their team mates must come from the players and not him.

The Shots went out of the FA Trophy on Monday night after a 4-3 defeat to the hands of East Thurrock and have endured a rough patch that has lasted nearly two months now.

He was left fuming after the game , insisting that players were now fighting for their places in the team and has said ahead of the Chester game that he is looking for a mental toughness from his players to get themselves back on track.

And the game in northwest England on Saturday will provide a good opportunity for Aldershot Town to prove to their manager that they have the mentality that Waddock is looking for.

He said: "The team have to perform and ultimately whether it's sooner rather than later decisions will be made.

"As I said after the game on Monday they are judged on every single game, not when the big teams come into the town so they have to make sure they are right for every single game.

"It has to come from them - you can't coach this, it's a determination or a willingness if you like, a winning mentality to get the best not only out of themselves but out of the rest of their team mates too.

"Dover is a good example but I think you can look at others - Forest Green where in the dying minutes they got themselves back into the game but unfortunately we didn't see it through and Lincoln too where we battled away and played very well but you're mentioning the top teams.

"If you do that against teams in or around us, or below us, surely that gives us more of a chance of winning football matches and the two best examples are the two cup games.

"Did the players in those games show enough of that? Did the opposition show more toughness than we did? That's what I'm looking for now.

"Tough times don't last but tough players do and they have to see this tough period through.

Whether it's attitude or mentality or whatever you want to call it, we have to start showing it."