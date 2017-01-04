Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may have noticed that this season, we at GetHampshire have increased our digital output on Aldershot Town since the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

We now run a dedicated live matchday live blog from 2pm on a Saturday and 6.45pm on a Tuesday at every Aldershot game which brings you all the build-up, action, goals and reaction throughout the afternoon or evening.

We also have immediate reaction from Gary Waddock after every game, as well as his build-up during his usual Thursday morning press conferences before every game, not to mention player interviews during the week.

There's also our Twitter account, @GetATFC which is updated daily while our reporter, Ryan O'Donovan ( R_O_Donovan ) brings the latest opinion on his Twitter account.

But we want to get even better and that's where you come in.

We're here for you, the fans, and we want to know what you want from our coverage over the course of the year, so we've created a survey for you to take so you can let us know your views.

It will take no longer than two minutes and we'd really appreciate your opinion, after all, Aldershot Town is your club and we're here for you.

The survey can be found here , thanks in advance and we look forward to what 2017 brings Aldershot Town!