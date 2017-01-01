Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kundai Benyu will extend his loan at Aldershot Town by a further month after the Shots came to an agreement with Ipswich.

The 19-year-old's current deal was set to end on January 7 after the game with Southport, but he will be at the EBB Stadium for at least another month.

The midfielder has impressed since joining from the Tractor Boys, making three appearances in the league including two dominant performances in the middle of the park in the derbies against Woking, while making his first team debut in the FA Trophy tie against East Thurrock.

GetHampshire reported yesterday that talks were ongoing between the clubs and those seem to have now concluded with both sides pleased at the progress that Benyu is making during his first spell away from Ipswich.

Since signing for the Shots on loan, Ipswich have been in constant communication with the youngster and have been sending staff to watch to the EBB to watch how he has been getting on and they will be encouraged by what they have seen from the youngster.

Meanwhile, Aldershot are set to add a new face on loan ahead of the Southport tie.