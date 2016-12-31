Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot Town are in talks with Ipswich over extending Kundai Benyu's loan deal.

Benyu joined the Shots on a one-month youth loan on December 7, meaning he is due to return to his parent club next week but Gary Waddock is keen to extend the youngster's deal and is currently in talks with Mick McCarthy regarding the possibility.

The 19-year-old has impressed at the EBB in the short space of time he has been there and started in the 4-0 derby win over Woking, putting in his best performance in a Shots shirt so far with a dominant display alongside Jake Gallagher.

Although Liam Bellamy looks set to return to the first team imminently after injury, Waddock has seen enough quality from Benyu to want to extend his loan for another month.

It is believed that Ipswich are happy with the arrangement and at the amount of playing time Benyu is getting at the EBB and a deal should be completed early next week.

It is good news for Aldershot Town who are somewhat thin on numbers after the departure of Jack Saville alongside Charlie Walker, Iffy Allen and Josh Wakefield, who have all left the club in the past couple of weeks.