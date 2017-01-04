Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ipswich Town loanee Kundai Benyu is enjoying life at Aldershot Town at the moment and is loving playing with midfield dynamo Jake Gallagher.

The pair have drummed up a solid partnership in the past two weeks and it's no surprise to those who have seen both the victories against Woking that form has picked up since Gary Waddock selected the two together in the heart of midfield.

Aldershot's early season form coincided with Liam Bellamy and Gallagher in midfield and Benyu has filled that role superbly and has struck up a solid partnership with Gallagher in midfield and is going from strength to strength at the EBB.

Benyu, whose loan is up on January 7 but is expected to stay longer, has praised Gallagher and has said it is important that he has someone like Gallagher playing next to him so he can continue his development.

He said: "I thought me and Jake (Gallagher) did really well against their number eight and 14, we didn't lose too many second balls and we got in amongst them, made tackles, got on the ball and made things happen.

"I love playing with Jake because he is always talking to me and if he goes, I sit and if I go, he sits so it's helping me throughout the games and it's another learning curve for me which is what I need to get better at too.

"It's very important to have someone like him next to me, because if I don't then I won't get to the next level which is what I want to do so I'm just working everyday to get better with the boys."

(Photo: Paul Burgman)

The Ipswich Town loanee is due to return to Portman Road after the Southport game on Saturday, but he is expected to stay another month and has revealed that the Tractor Boys are in constant contact with him after each and every game.

He added: "I love it here, I'm looking to stay for another month or two, the gaffer has been good with me and so has James Rowe so there's no problems.

"Ipswich send coaches and other people to watch and they've been texting me too. They watched the game on Boxing Day and they're happy with the progress I've been making so they want me to carry on doing that.

"It's constant feedback, after every game and in midweek they're texting me 'how's it going' and all that so they keep tabs on me.

"I want to get wins in every game from this extra month, I want to play my part in the team and to help get the team three points in every game and maybe chip in with a goal and an assist, that's the main thing.

"Goals and assists are a part of my game, which is what I've been doing at Ipswich this season playing U21 football, here in the last couple of games my role has been to sit or if I've gone forward to get in and around the box and see what happens but I do whatever the gaffer tells me to do so I'm not too fussed about that."