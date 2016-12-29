Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Saville has left Aldershot Town after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old, who extended his deal in the summer, has found starts hard to come by following the arrivals of Will Evans and Callum Reynolds and the club have decided to release the centre back.

Saville, whose last game in red and blue came against East Thurrock where he was sent off and has been banned since, played 36 games in total for Aldershot Town, eight of those coming in this campaign.

He joins Charlie Walker, Iffy Allen and Josh Wakefield, who were also released by Gary Waddock last week.

Changes had been coming at the EBB Stadium, with the boss saying in recent weeks that players were playing for their futures after a poor run of form saw Aldershot slip down the table.

New additions are expected to come in to replace those who have left, with Waddock already having drawn up a list of potential replacements, while talks are ongoing between Ipswich Town and Aldershot about extending Kundai Benyu's loan deal.