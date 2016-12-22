Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Cole has called on his Aldershot Town team mates to "show character" ahead of their crunch Boxing Day derby match with Woking at the EBB Stadium.

The Shots are struggling at the moment and are going into their double header derby against their local rivals having won only once in seven league games - a 2-0 win at home over Boreham Wood at the start of the month.

Their next two games come in the form of Woking, first in front of the BT cameras on Boxing Day and then a trip to Kingfield on New Year's Day, and Cole knows better than most what these games mean to fans.

The 31-year-old spent two seasons at Kingfield, making 74 appearances and joined Aldershot in the summer, swapping red and white for red and blue and he could feature for Gary Waddock's side after he returned to full training on Monday.

He's called on his side to stick together after their tough run of form and reckons that playing Woking provides the best opportunity to get a positive result.

He said: "Saturday was frustrating but we have to go into this next game positive, every game now is a big game for us and we're looking forward to having a battle at home and getting a win.

"If I'm ready to play I'll be really looking forward to it, but I look forward to any game -I played two seasons there, but it's not about them, it's about Aldershot, this is my club.

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

"I know how important it is for the fans, it's a local rivalry with Woking and it's important, I'm sure they will turn up in their numbers and be vocal as always and we hope to give them a positive performance and result.

"We've had a tough month or so but I think Woking is probably the ideal game to get the next win, if we show character and stick together we'll get what we need from it.

"It's getting there, I'm back in full training and the start of the coming week so it's been hard work with the physio but it has been good getting ready to be fit again.

"I'm desperate to play football, it's what I train hard for everyday and it's been good doing what I've been doing with Russ (Clash) and going to the pool and gym and getting my cardiovascular working and getting in my ankle strengthening stuff.

"We train every week for a game at the end of it so I'm desperate to get back out there."