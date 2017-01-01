Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot Town assistant manager James Rowe praised the side's team spirit after they did the double over Woking thanks to a 2-1 victory at Kingfield.

A last minute Jake Gallagher goal sealed the win for Aldershot who had taken the lead through Scott Rendell before being pegged back immediately by former Shots trialist Max Kretzschmar.

Gary Waddock's side had to dig deep to get a result at Kingfield with Woking still wounded by their 4-0 drubbing on Boxing Day, and that was summed up by Gallagher's determination to poke the ball over the line in the 91st minute.

And Rowe is hoping they can use that team spirit to push on for the rest of the season, saying: "It was great team spirit and it was always going to be difficult out there - the weather played a part and through all of those outlies we showed a team spirit there that can take us forward this season.

"The most pleasing thing was that after Woking equalised, and fair play to them for doing that, the reaction given after that and Woking were probably in the ascendancy a little bit but the way the team has come back is fantastic for all concern and all the 1117 supporters that came enjoyed it.

"Jake is claiming the goal but Idris (Kanu) is having his say as well, I don't know what happened but the main thing is the linesman put his flag up, it's a goal and we will take the victory.

"I don't want to concentrate on the negatives because it was a fantastic team spirit and it was the second derby game in a week and we've come though it with flying colours.

"I thought we stood up to it in the first half, we expected that and I thought we grew stronger as the game went on. They equalised and that gave them a little push but we're pleased with the win but we have to move forward now to Southport.

"We'll enjoy it today for sure, as will the supporters but we need to look ahead to Southport now and make sure we get the three points against them."