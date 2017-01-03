Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The National League have announced that Aldershot Town's game against Braintree Town on the final day of the season will now kick off at 12.15pm.

The match at the EBB was due to kick off at the usual time of 3pm, but as it is the last game of the season the National League have decided to move it to a lunchtime kick off.

BT Sport will be televising at least one match from the final weekend's fixture list as well as any other games that may have a bearing on the relegation or play-off and promotion places.

While the National League fixtures will kick off at 12.15pm, the North and South fixtures will keep their usual kick off slot of 3pm.

The Shots will play their last away game the weekend before with a long a trip to North Ferriby before playing their final home game of the campaign against Braintree.