Oxford United's Jonny Giles is set to join Aldershot Town on loan.

The 22-year-old has spent the first part of the season on loan at National League South side Oxford City, marking his debut for the club with a sensational solo goal back in September.

Giles, who predominantly plays as a left winger, holds a 2:1 degree in Physics from Durham University and it was there where he made a name for himself as a talented footballer, playing all three years for their university side whilst also playing at Durham City and Ashington.

He trialed for Oxford that summer and was then signed six weeks after leaving university and he was awarded a new 18-month contract by Michael Appleton in January 2016.

Since then, Giles was loaned out to Southport last season where he made four appearances before being recalled by Oxford over the Easter weekend and was an unused sub in the league for the side.

He then joined Oxford City on loan in September for three months and will now join Gary Waddock's side as he looks to establish himself as a professional footballer and was with his team mates at the Shots 2-1 victory over Woking on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, Kundai Benyu will extend his loan deal at Aldershot Town for a further month.