Scott Rendell believes that Aldershot Town are "wasting months of their season" as a result of the bad run of form the side find themselves in at the moment.

Gary Waddock's men suffered their ninth loss of the season courtesy of a 2-0 defeat to Chester, and Rendell was straight to the point after the game, insisting that the side are "killing themselves."

The Shots are leaking goals too easily at the moment, having conceded 17 goals in their last nine in all competitions and are failing to find the back of the net far too often, with Saturday's defeat the latest in a long line.

But the vice captain was frank about where the team, and himself, were going wrong and had some words of advice for his teammates, all of who, except Idris Kanu, are on one-year deals at the club, saying that he had been in this situation before and that it "isn't a pretty time."

Although the 30-year-old has been in these situations before, he is struggling to put a finger on just where this current crop of Aldershot Town players are going this season.

He said: "It's very, very clear that we are in a massive rut at the moment and we're saying the right things but we aren't doing them.

"We're killing ourselves, it's too easy for the opposition to score at the moment - the first goal is a breakdown in communication and we aren't recovering quick enough, whatever it is there are problems there.

"Obviously, up the other end of the pitch, we've missed a lot of chances again, especially towards the back end of the game but it shouldn't take that much to get back into the match in the first place, we should start on the front foot.

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

"We're a young side but that can't be used as an excuse anymore, we're wasting games, wasting weeks and wasting months of our season and before you know it it'll be March/April time, the season is over and we're all out of contract.

"I've been there before, I've seen it and it isn't a pretty time but to put your finger exactly on where it's gone wrong, I just can't at the moment because it hurts too much.

"You're playing for your future in every game and if you think otherwise you're very naive.

"Everyone here is on a one-year deal so if that isn't enough for you to go out and at least try your hardest and do the things we try to do in training then we don't deserve to be here and that's the bottom line of it.

"I've said it before, we have enough quality to do something good but right now there is something massive missing and we need to find it quickly.

"It's no good saying 'we tried doing it here, it didn't work so we'll go to the next game' because I've been there before and the season whittles away and soon years go by and you look back and think 'where have those four or fives years gone?'

(Photo: Pete Gardner)

"It'll be over too soon and you look back and have a lot of regrets and we need to get back to how we were at the start of the season and work harder, press harder, defend better and score more goals, it's as simple as that.

"In reality, there's something missing so that we can't do that.

"We seem to make it too easy on the opposition to score in our goal and we're making an absolute meal of it down the other end, we snatch at chances and put them out of the ground.

"We aren't getting crosses into the box, we aren't putting crosses in, there are a lot of things that can be rectified - they're quite simple things but we have to want to listen and learn to do it."