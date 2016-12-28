Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hat-trick hero Scott Rendell reckons Aldershot Town's 4-0 demolition job of local rivals Woking was a throwback to the side that stormed the league in August and September.

The Shots raced to a 4-0 lead within the first 45 minutes, with Rendell coming back to haunt his old club with his three goals, while Shamir Fenelon also got his name to the scoresheet, while Jake Cole made a fantastic penalty save.

It could have and should have been more, with Bernard Mensah and Idris Kanu both missing good chances in the second half, which would have really shown the difference in class between the two sides.

Woking were unable to live with the pace and ferocity of Aldershot's attacks and lacked the necessary creativity in midfield to use Gozie Uwgu, who was the best of a bad bunch for the visitors.

It had to be Rendell to bag a hat-trick, and he now believes that his side have turned a corner and will hopefully get back to how they were doing at the early part of the season.

He said: "I think we went back to the Aldershot of August/September time where we were on the front foot, putting teams under pressure and taking that first chance and getting the first goal, and I'm sure that more times than not when we've scored the first goal we've gone on to win the game.

"That is crucial for us and that's part of our style, it's about starting on the front foot, putting teams under pressure and taking those early chances.

"It was a nice feeling and it has been a long time for me personally, I missed the last year and the with the start I had this year I can't remember the last time I had three or four chances in a game so it's nice they all went in.

"The gaffer would have said it before me, but this week's training is the best that I've had since I've been at the club.

"Every single person worked and grinded hard and tried their hardest every single day and you could tell in the quality of the training and we took that into the first half and we put them to the sword.

"If I got up especially for the teams I used to play for there would be a long list so for me it wasn't about that, it was about getting back to how I want to play and how the gaffer wants me to play for this team by doing the right things.

"Personally, three goals is a a massive highlight for me but more importantly it feels like we turned a corner as a team and we need a big second half of the season to push on now."