When the fixture list threw up Woking home and away over the festive period, the script was written for one man.

And that man produced the goods, scoring four goals in the two games, including a hat-trick at the EBB Stadium and the opener at Kingfield on New Year's Day .

Scott Rendell joined the Shots from Woking over the summer and the Cards will be happy to see the back of him after he came back to haunt his old side, but he was full of praise for his team mates performances rather than concentrating on his own.

Anthony Straker, who caused so many problems on Boxing Day, once again produced the goods for Rendell's goal, while Jake Cole, another former Card, kept Gary Waddock's side in the game with a number of strong saves.

And now Rendell believes that Aldershot Town can get their season back on track after the manner of performances they put in against Woking over the festive period.

He said: "I think more than the results alone, the performances have been more how we want to play, Boxing Day we were high pressed and got in their faces, we dominated with the ball and caused a lot of problems but New Year's Day we were different, we knuckled down, fought and scrapped and that is what derbies are about and we proved we got that now.

"We had our fair share of 90th minute goals against us this year so it is nice to get one for and to be the winner is more special.

"It was a different game to Boxing Day and we knew that, getting the ball forward was a lot more important and to be fair we got lucky a bit but Jake Cole made some greats saves and in games like this and derbies you need everyone playing a part and Cole was brilliant again.

"We kept grinding and grinding and in the end we got the second goal.

"If you're playing with two up front, playing against a back three is different as you want to play as narrow as you can to try and make them compact and let the wide boys have the space but I think we had a inkling they may do that after Boxing Day but I thought we coped well.

"I thought Shamir in the first half especially caused a lot of problems and I think we deserved a win, just about.

"Some people you know when it's coming in you're getting to it, we speak about it everyday and I try to remind the boys to just cross the ball, we will score goals and I said again at half time to put in early crosses and we will score goals and Straker has put in a worldie of a cross and luckily for me I got onto the end of it.

"I don't think there was ever a lull in the game, apart from when the subs were made, it was brilliant and now they can go home happy and will have had a great Christmas and New Year now."

Rendell and the Shots now go looking to shoot down Southport on January 7, and Rendell is already looking forward to it.

He added: "Southport will be another tough scrap, they won't be easy for us and we're going to come back in this week and we have this mentality now where we know what we have to do and everyone is willing to do that, so we'll get up, come to training and fully focus on Southport knowing it will be a tough game again."