Aldershot Town director and Shots Trust chairman Tommy Anderson sat down with Ryan O'Donovan recently for a chat about the Boost the Budget scheme that has been implemented at the club this season.

We ran the first part of our interview on Wednesday where Anderson chatted about how the scheme came about, how the money is kept separate from membership fees and criticism from some supporters.

Today's second part concentrates on how targets are identified, what effect Boost the Budget has on the club's finances as a whole and what the future holds for the scheme.

How do the conversations between yourself and Gary Waddock go in regards to Boost the Budget?

We have our day to day account which keeps the Trust running, it covers all our costs and whatever money we have at the time, we’ll sit down with Gary, or he’ll ring me and say ‘this is the player I’ve identified, can you speak to Ipswich’ and we’ll negotiate that deal.

Ipswich and Oxford have done us very good deals on Kundai and Jonny and we thank them very much, and I think it’s a case of knowing what you’ve got in your accounts and knowing what you can spend.

It’s like anything, you work towards what you’ve got and you don’t spend anything you haven’t got and we certainly won’t spend what we haven’t got and we’ll try help Gary and the football club in anyway we can and we’ll continue to do that.

Gary will come to me and say ‘Tommy, this is what we’ve got and this is what it will cost’ and I’ll either say we have the money to do that or we haven’t.

In the cases so far we’ve had the money to do it, so ultimately it’s Gary’s decision and it’s always up to him who he wants, I’ll back him 100%, I have a brilliant working relationship with Gary which benefits everyone going forward.

I’ll then speak to Ipswich or Oxford and negotiate the best deal possible and then we go from there.

Thankfully Gary had identified two targets so far and we’ve got them two targets and it has all come under the Boost the Budget donations we’ve had so far.

(Photo: Gareth Davies)

How does the scheme affect the day-to-day finance of the club?

It takes the pressure off day-to-day - the football club know the Trust have got the finances from fan’s donations to cover transfers and certainly from my point of view and speaking to a lot of fans, they feel like they’re buying into something.

Fans who contribute £10 a month or give larger donations, they like to see that go on the field.

This game is all about the players, everyone wants to see a winning team and if you don’t have a squad on the pitch there is no football club.

For me, it has taken a lot of pressure off the football club and it has given the fans and the Trust something to buy into and that has been a real success going forward.

We're half way through the season now - where does Boost the Budget go from here?

We’ve got a few new ideas in mind - I’d like to get a darts tournament in the summer, I play darts locally and I know a lot of people have said to me ‘Tommy, the football club should be doing a darts night’ so it’s time for me to organise that and satisfy them.

This is a little bit further down the line but we’d also like to get a beer festival here in the summer - we have the car parking space, we have the food and alcohol license, but I think that is a lot more of a long term target.

There will be one or two more events before the season is out, and we’d also like to get the class of 2008 back here to do a fundraising night and I think that will go down really well.

Back in 08, Gary’s first spell here, we were champions with over 100 points and if we could get all those guys back here I think that would be a fantastic night for the football club and would raise good money for Boost the Budget.

(Photo: Phil Cole/Getty Images)

What have you learnt personally from this year?

This year has been a learning curve, I’ve been thrown in the deep end in the fact that at 21 years of age I’ve not been in this position before but it has been a fantastic learning curve.

I’ve learnt an awful amount and had a lot of good people supporting me and this year was trial and error- we haven’t done this before.

Next year we will certainly learn from this experience and we’ll get a few more things right.

We’ll focus a lot more on what went well and what didn’t go down well and I think the Christmas raffle was brilliant - we made a £6,000 profit.

Next year, we won’t rest on that and we want to make £8000 - I’m always one of these people who is never satisfied with what I’ve got, I always want to do one better but this year is a case of trial and error, we’ll do what we can do and next year we’ll improve on that and get stronger and stronger.

Has the amount of money Boost the Budget has raised this year surpassed your expectations?

The amount of people buying into it was better than I thought - originally I said to Gary at the start of the season that we probably won’t get as many as I thought we have got and we’ve exceed that which is amazing and enabled us to bring Kundai and Jonny in.

The more people that buy into it the better, I always expect low and hope for higher and I expected low and got higher this year which is fantastic for me.

We always want more and the more people that can buy into it and the more than can contribute the better because it really is absolutely massive for this football club.

Gary really appreciates it and the first team do and so do the directors - the support here has been tremendous but we need to go that one step further and get more people to sign up and really make a go of it.

There are a lot of people working hard behind the scenes, a lot of people who get unfair criticism and I think everyone is trying hard.

We’re a small club and a small team but we’re pulling in the right direction and that is where we need to go.

Rest assured, every fan is being represented properly this year by the Trust and we hope that 2017 will bring us a successful and better year on the pitch and so far so good.

And finally, what would you rate the Boost the Budget scheme out of ten based on its success this year?

I think so far we have to look at this as a 7/10 - I think fans have bought into it and our first year fundraising and my first year I think we’ve done a good job.

We aren’t perfect by any means, we made mistakes but rest assured they’re honest mistakes and I think 7/10 is fair.

Next year, I want to push to a 9 or 10/10 and get this really right.