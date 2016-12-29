Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Garry Hill has called for his Woking players to "stand up and be counted" as they prepare to do battle with Aldershot Town once again on New Year's Day.

The Shots embarrassed the Cards on Boxing Day as they romped to a 4-0 victory , with Scott Rendell scoring a hat-trick and Shamir Fenelon getting his name on the scoresheet.

Hill was unhappy with the way Saturday's visitors conducted themselves in the thrashing and questioned the mentality of his players who looked uninterested right from the the first whistle against an Aldershot side who had been gearing themselves up all week for the contest.

And the Woking boss is pleased he can take on Gary Waddock's Aldershot Town side once again so quickly as the Surrey side look to put things right against an Aldershot team who smell blood after Boxing Day's win.

He said: "We as a football club at the moment have had a hard season on and off the field but we have to stick together.

"In one way I want New Year’s Day to come round quick but you can’t wish days away in life in any way or form. It’s a hard few days and we have to turn around and hopefully take and face the pain and the embarrassment and then have an opportunity to try and do something about it.

"That’s the good thing about football. And about playing against the same club in a short space of time. If you have a bad day at the office, you can mug yourself off once, but you have an opportunity to stand up and be counted whatever team goes out on the park."

"It’s a big few days for everybody," he added.

"What I’m upset about more than anything is I question the mentality of football players today. I question whether it hurts them hard enough. Or whether they care about the game so much. The generation has changed."