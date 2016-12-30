Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boxing Day was fun, wasn't it?

3456 fans turned out for the festive game as Aldershot Town and Scott Rendell put Woking to the sword in a 4-0 thumping at the EBB Stadium, and we get to do it all over again on New Year's Day.

Gary Waddock brings his side to Kingsfield with hopes of doing the double over their cross border neighbours, but Woking boss Garry Hill will be hoping to extract some revenge after calling for his side to stand up and be counted ahead of the return tie.

The gaffer made only two changes for the first tie, with Will Evans and Mark Smith being replaced by Kundai Benyu and Jake Cole, but will he keep faith with the side that so easily dispatched Woking on Boxing Day?

We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime you can step into Waddock's shoes and pick your own team for the game using our team selector below.

Once you have, make sure to share it on social media with your friends and us on @GetATFC.