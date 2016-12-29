Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unsung hero has been busying himself in the time between Aldershot Town's two fixtures against Woking by placing 'missing' posters at Kingfield.

Gary Waddock's men dismantled their visitors on Boxing Day with four goals in the first 45 minutes of the tie , with Scott Rendell bagging a hat-trick and Shamir Fenelon scoring once.

It would be fair to say that the Woking defence looked like they weren't there on Monday, and one fan is of the same opinion and was so worried by the lack of defending they put up a missing appeal to locate the back four.

Whether they support Aldershot or Woking is unclear, but whatever the case the perpetrator clearly has a good sense of humour ahead of the New Year's Day tussle at Kingfield.

A bumper crowd of 3456 fans saw the 4-0 victory at the EBB Stadium and another healthy crowd is expected at Kingfield for the reverse fixture in the first game of 2017.

Let's hope that the sign helps locate Garry Hill's back four in time for the match or we may have a busy time writing our match report for the game.