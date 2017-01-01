It’s the first game of 2017 as Aldershot Town take on Woking in their second game of the Christmas double header.

Gary Waddock’s side took apart Woking on Boxing Day, beating them 4-0 with Scott Rendell bagging a hat-trick and Shamir Fenelon getting himself on the scoresheet.

Today’s tie looks set to be a different affair, with Garry Hill calling for his Woking team to show some passion in front of their home fans as they look to put the battering at the EBB behind them.

Liam Bellamy could return from injury while Nick Arnold is still out injured, and you can follow all the action right here live, with all the build-up and match and goal action from Kingfield.