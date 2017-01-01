It’s the first game of 2017 as Aldershot Town take on Woking in their second game of the Christmas double header.

Gary Waddock’s side took apart Woking on Boxing Day, beating them 4-0 with Scott Rendell bagging a hat-trick and Shamir Fenelon getting himself on the scoresheet.

Today’s tie looks set to be a different affair, with Garry Hill calling for his Woking team to show some passion in front of their home fans as they look to put the battering at the EBB behind them.

Liam Bellamy could return from injury while Nick Arnold is still out injured, and you can follow all the action right here live, with all the build-up and match and goal action from Kingfield.

Clive Youlton...

One goal each, one substitution each, one yellow card each...two well taken goals. Who will nick this game? Tension mounts”

McClure replaces Fenelon

Fenelon’s afternoon is over and he is replaced by Matt McClure while Saraiva is subbed for Edgar

Match action: Scott Rendell scores his goal

Fantastic chance for Fenelon

This game has erupted into life now and Fenelon has just had a glorious chance to put the Shots back into the lead but he lashes over from inside the box on the volley.

Both sets of fans have found their voices too now!

GOAL! Woking 1-1 Aldershot Town

The lead doesn’t last long - Woking peg the Shots back immediately as Kretzschmar finds himself through and slots the ball over Cole to drag his side level!

GOAL! Woking 0-1 Aldershot Town

He’s only gone and done it again - Scott Rendell gives Aldershot Town the lead!

He parks himself at the back post and nods it past Poke from Straker’s cross, the combination that was so lethal on Boxing Day

Taking the matchball home: Scott Rendell haunted his former club
Taking the matchball home: Scott Rendell haunted his former club (Photo: Paul Burgman)

Ferdinand gets his name added to the book

Ferdinand takes down Kanu and goes into the book

Clive Youlton...

Nice embrace there from the two managers. Lot of respect between the two”

Good play from Benyu

Good work in the middle of the park from Benyu, he’s having a good game too and is working in tandem with Gallagher in the middle of the park once again

Good build up from Woking

Lewis turns Straker inside out before trying to put a cross in but once again it doesn’t reach its target - Woking need to address that to take anything from the game

Clive Youlton...

Fans stoking up the atmosphere here, it’s anybody’s game”

Alexander in the ref's book

Alexander goes into the book for a foul in the middle of the pitch

Good start from Aldershot

The Shots have come out of the blocks well here but Woking are dangerous still, although it looks like their final ball is somewhat lacking so far

Second half: Woking 0-0 Aldershot

Fenelon gets us underway for the second period

Teams are back out

Both the sides are back out here and we’re almost ready to go

Half time thoughts

So a pretty even contest so far at Kingfield, although Aldershot should probably be ahead through Mensah’s chance, if he hits the target he scores.

Woking have caused far more problems this half and it looks like their five changes have had an impact, Ralph is having a very good game for the hosts and you would think something will come through him.

Meanwhile, Reynolds is putting on a proper captain’s performance while Kanu is causing more and more problems as the half went on and he was unlucky not to get a foul late in that second half.

Half time match gallery

Have a look at the best of the action from the first half at Kingfield with our gallery here

Half time: Woking 0-0 Aldershot Town

That’s half time and it couldn’t be a more different half to the one we experienced last week - it’s much more of a competition and both sides have had decent chances so far.

One added minute

We’re getting a single minute of added time here

Aldershot using the flanks

Kanu is getting more and more of the ball and is looking dangerous for the Shots

Conroy comes closest

My word that was close!

Conroy smashes his freekick goalwards and it brushes the side netting, half the crowd thought it was in

Ralph next into the book

Kanu looks through but he is scythed down by Ralph and he gets his name taken into the book

Corner punched away by Cole

Kretzschmar fizzes in a corner and Cole is on hand to punch it away

More match action

Some more first half images for you

(Photo: David Holmes)
(Photo: Paul Burgman)
(Photo: David Holmes)

Saraiva in the book

Saraiva tots up his foul count and he goes into the book for a later challenge on Benyu

Appeals for handball?

Kanu fizzes the ball in and it hits Thomas but the fans appeal for handball - not for me I’m afraid

Clive Youlton...

One big miss apiece and all to play for”

Rain is pouring here

I feel sorry for those hardy Aldershot Town fans over on the far side, they’re getting soaked at the moment as a result of this deluge.

The pitch isn’t faring much better either, it’s cutting up really badly here

Woking free kick right at Cole

Saraiva fires in a freekick but Cole makes the collect look easy, although the ball is very slippery out there