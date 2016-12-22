Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Positive-thinker Isobel Pooley reckons she has “grown as a person” after overcoming the “devastating blow” of missing out on the Rio Olympics with an ankle injury.

A product of Aldershot, Farnham & District AC, the GB high jump ace from Fleet has exciting goals planned as she heads into the new year - not least to be fit enough to compete in the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London next August.

After that comes the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Queensland’s Gold Coast where she hopes to go one better than the silver she scooped at the Glasgow 2014 event.

For now though, Pooley - who turned 24 on Wednesday (December 21) and is joining her family in Fleet for the festive celebrations - is continuing her rehabilitation and conditioning programme having had time to reflect on what her sport means to her, while having the time to appreciate other things in life, including family and friends.

“Looking back on this year there have been so many positives to take out,” Pooley told Get Hampshire. sport.

“Of course, not being able to compete at the Olympics was devastating for me but being out there and witnessing the incredible ability of our athletes first hand and seeing just how the power of sport can affect people was inspiring.

“I have learned so much and being injured has allowed me to take a step back and look at myself and how I can improve, not just as an athlete, but as a person.

“I’ve learned to appreciate just what a gift it is to be able bodied and have the ability to do, not just a highly specialised event, but have the capacity and opportunity to compete at such a high level.

"Sometimes you can take things for granted and now I have learned to appreciate just what it means to me. And I’ve been able to take time with some life admin, as you do get caught up in the sport you are focused on and you can neglect other areas of your life. I’m still young and have time on my side.”

Pooley, who held the British high jump record at 1.97m until it was beaten by Katarina Johnson-Thompson (1.98) in the Heptathlon in Rio, is still taking a cautious approach to her recovery, currently doing walking drills and developing her running, conscious “my ankle is still reacting to the loads put on it”.

But she is making progress and is looking forward to the challenges of next year and thrilled to be able to spend time with her family while using the Aldershot Garrison facilities during her spell away from home in Loughborough.

“The injury has been a shock and obviously I can’t get back faster than is possible, but what a reward if I do to compete at the Worlds,” added the woman who ‘braved the shave’ in August, having her hair cut off in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support, while she is the ambassador for clothing brand Long Tall Sally.

“It would be an absolute privilege to help showcase British talent on home turf.

“First I'm looking forward to spending Christmas in Fleet for two weeks. There will be no holding back on the Christmas dinner."