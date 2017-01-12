Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The action has been rumbling on from the BDO World Darts Championships in Frimley Green as bookies favourite Glen Durrant survived a scare from Paul Hogan to make his way to the quarter-finals.

He defeated Hogan 4-3 after his opponent had raced into a 3-0 lead after playing the game of his life, with Durrant later telling BT Sport that he thought "the better man had lost."

Hogan threw for the match but could only muster an opening of 30, but with Durrant throwing four missed darts at a double Hogan responded with throwing beneath the wire and hitting double 16.

But Durrant battled threw, eventually winning the next four legs, combining composure with class to win his game 4-3 and keep his title ambitions going.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Martin Adams also made it through after beating Jeff Smith 4-1, while Jamie Hughes defeated Jim Williams 4-1 also.

And in the last of the women's rounds to be played, Corrine Hammond of Australia beat Canada's Patricia Farrell 2-0 to set up a meeting with Casey Gallagher.

Our snappers have been enjoying the action over the past few days and have captured some great shots from the BDO World Darts Championships that you cans ee in our gallery above.