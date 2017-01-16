Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Glen Durrant secured his first BDO World Championship title with a 7-3 victory over Danny Noppert at Lakeside.

Number one seed Durrant started with two consecutive 180s to help secure a break in the very first leg and he wrapped up the set with little trouble.

Holland’s Noppert, making his debut at Lakeside, responded well to take the second and third sets but Englishman Durrant took the next two for a 3-2 lead.

Noppert held firm to wrap up the sixth set before Durrant took out 74 to move 4-3 in front and it proved to be decisive.

The 46-year-old Durrant then secured a two-set cushion for the first time by edging the eighth in a decider and broke little sweat to seal the ninth as Noppert’s confidence visibly waned.

Despite being broken twice in the 10th set, Durrant battled back and held his throw in the fifth leg to seal a comprehensive victory.

He said: “My dream challenge has always been to play in the PDC, but holding this trophy right now that seems a million miles away.

(Photo: Les Williams)

“I need to sit down over the next few days and evaluate where I go from here – because if there’s a happier man in England tonight, he must be a lottery winner.

“I just wish my dad was here to see this moment: he came down earlier in the week, but I always feel like I put myself under more pressure when he’s around – so if you’re watching, dad, your son’s done good.

“Six years ago, I wasn’t even the best player in the super league in Middlesbrough – but with a lot of hard work, determination and a bit of Teesside steel, I can say I’m the Lakeside world champion.”

In the women’s final, England’s Lisa Ashton secured her third world title with a 3-0 victory over Corrine Hammond of Australia.

The ‘Lancashire Rose’ picked up a £12,000 cheque in the process.