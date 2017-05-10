Take a stroll around Tylney Hall Hotel and Gardens

Three times a year, members of the public can enjoy a guided tour of the grounds at Tylney Hall hotel in Hook .

The 66 acre estate surrounding the stunning Grade II listed mansion is open to the public three times a year - April 30, June 11 and October 1 - as part of the National Gardens Scheme's open days.

Highlights of the grounds include landscaped gardens designed by the influential 19th century designer Gertrude Jekyll and a tree-lined vista offering one of the longest uninterrupted views in Hampshire.

Over the past 30 years longstanding estate manager Paul Tattersdill and his team have been tending and restoring these gardens to their former glory.

Last year Tylney Hall joined the RHS Partner Garden scheme and to celebrate one year on, Mr Tattersdill took us on a private tour of the fascinating grounds.

We explored the pristine formal Italian gardens, boathouse lake, kitchen gardens, orchard, Dutch gardens and water tower, rose and azalea gardens and water gardens - which had to be my favourite.

Rich in flora and fauna, the colourful spot is wonderfully tranquil and naturally beautiful.

Designed by Jekyll based on a ground plan sent to her by Weir Schultz, I could have perched on one of the benches and listened to the trickling water, bird song and bees buzzing for hours upon end.

Another feature I adored was the vista.

We were lucky enough to stay in one of the hotel's luxurious suites boasting the breathtaking view of the Hampshire countryside lined by giant Redwoods.

We spotted along the vista on the right hand side the foundations of the Victorian Tea House, once an elaborate building with ornate furnishing and shell studded cornices.

We built up an appetite from our inspiring guided tour and ventured inside the four star hotel for a splendid dinner.

The award-winning Oak Room Restaurant is certainly something special.

As the name suggests, the fine dining eatery, boasts rich oak panelling that creates an elegant ambiance, linen dressed tables and a soothing tinkling grand piano.

The menu focuses on innovative British cuisine combining seasonal specialities and signature dishes, served overlooking the remarkable grounds.

Another lavish ingredient that makes up the venue is the 112 marvelous bedrooms including the striking suites boasting period features and sensational views.

Tylney Hall hotel and gardens remains an outstanding example of historic luxury that has never lost its old world sense of charm.

History of Tylney Hall:

A mansion house has existed on this site since 1561 although, according to the inscription on Fredrick Tylney’s tomb, the first Tylney Hall was not built until 1700.

During the First World War the building served as a hospital and the grounds were used as an Army Service Corps base for mules.

In 1948 the property became a school until 1984 when it was closed.

It re-opened in 1985 as a hotel and restaurant after extensive refurbishment.

Factbox:

Address: Tylney Hall Hotel and Gardens, Rotherwick, Hook , RG27 9AZ. Tel: 01256 764881

Website: tylneyhall.co.uk

Facilities: Free on site car park, restaurant, spa with indoor and outdoor swimming pool, extensive grounds, clay pigeon shooting, wedding venue

Cost: One night stay in a Deluxe Bedroom starts at £250 (based on two people sharing and includes breakfast and a morning newspaper)

RHS partner gardens: For more information visit rhs.org.uk/gardens/partner-gardens