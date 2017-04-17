Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The four-day Easter break may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean the fun is over.

Why not make the most of your final day off with one of these great activities?

From Easter egg hunts and a Moomin festival, to places to picnic and National Trust parks to explore, there's still lots of enjoyment to be had.

1. Moomin festival

A three-week Moomin-themed Easter festival is taking place at Kew Gardens. The event will feature an interactive Moomin trail inspiring children to connect with nature, activity workshops in the Moomin Festival Camp and meet and greets. Activity times vary but there will be lots going on from 10.30am to 5pm daily. Address: TW9 3AB. Admission to the festival is included in the general entrance ticket to the gardens - adults £15 and children £3.50.

Explore Moomin Adventures at Kew Gardens this Easter

(Photo: Moomin Characters)

2. Brooklands Museum

Families can experience one of three exhilarating rides in the 4D Theatre at Brooklands Museum for half the normal price between 10am and 1pm - that’s £2 for adults and £1 for children. Once seated and strapped in, the motion simulator provides a thrilling experience to make visitors feel as if they are taking part in the real-life action. Address: Brooklands Road, Weybridge, KT13 0QN. Tel: 01932 857381

(Photo: Les Williams)

3. Easter egg hunt

Seen by many as the birthplace of modern democracy, Runnymede will be filled with hidden clues for that all important chocolate prize. The Cadbury egg hunt runs from 10am-4pm from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Address: Windsor Road, Old Windsor, SL4 2J.Tel: 01784 4432891. £3 per trail sheet.

(Photo: ©National Trust Images/John Millar)

4. Cheese and wine

If it's not chocolat , for many of us cheese is our guilty pleasure. And few things go together quite like cheese and wine. So we have put together a guide to some fantastic places that know a thing or two about matching gorgeous cheese and fine wine.

5. Godstone Farm

Llamas, goats, sheep, ducks and pigs are the stars of the show at this farm based in the Surrey Hills. There is also the chance to ride a tractor and plenty of other indoor and outdoor activities. Address: Tilburstow Hill Road, Godstone, RH9 8LX. Tel: 01883 742546. For prices and opening times visit godstonefarm.co.uk

Farms and zoos in easy reach of Surrey and north-east Hampshire

6. Peter Rabbit-inspired afternoon tea

Beatrix Potter fans can tuck into a chocolate plant pot and Mr McGregor's carrot cake during a spot of afternoon tea at Brandshatch Place Hotel and Spa. Available from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Reservations are essential. To book call the hotel on 01474 875000. Address: Brandshatch Place Hotel and Spa, Brands Hatch Road, Fawkham, Kent, DA3 8NQ

Charming Peter Rabbit-inspired afternoon tea launched for Easter weekend

7. Pop to the garden centre

Garden centres and nurseries are dotted all over Surrey and Hampshire and they are ideal if you're looking to sort out the garden over the bank holiday. From plants and tools, to garden furniture and ornaments, many centres also have great coffee shops for you to get a bite to eat while you are there.

17 garden centre cafés serving delicious food and drink

8. Explore National Trust

The National Trust owns many heritage properties in Surrey, including stately homes, castles, abbeys, museums, gardens and industrial monuments - all making ideal family days out. From leisurely walks and delicious picnics, to educational tours and afternoon teas, there's something for everyone.

15 stunning National Trust sites to explore with your family

(Photo: Alan Cox)

9. Bacon buttie

Crispy rashers packed between doorstep soft bread, and your choice of red or brown sauce, is considered one of Britain's favorite foods. The ultimate hangover breakfast or a bank holiday treat, this area is home to some great cafés serving up the traditional bacon butty.

10. Pubs with children's play areas and gardens

As the weather starts to get warmer, many of us will head to pub gardens to soak up the summer sunshine with a refreshing drink. We've found some child-friendly hot spots around Surrey and Hampshire that offer great outdoor play areas to keep the whole family happy.

11. Pack a picnic

Many of us love finding a pretty spot, laying out the picnic blanket and tucking into a wicker hamper stocked with finger sandwiches, sausage rolls and strawberries in the glorious sunshine. To help you choose the perfect spot for a romantic hideaway or a lazy lunch with friends, we've put together a guide to some of the best parks in the area.

