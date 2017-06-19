If you're looking for a way to cool off this summer, head to Aldershot Lido - it's open now until September.
The lido in Guildford Road, Aldershot, has a large outdoor pool with three water flumes, a diving platform and a toddler paddling pool and sandpit.
Councillor Sue Carter, Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet member for leisure and youth, said: "Aldershot Lido has always offered a great day out for all the family but the new range of special offers makes it even better value for both regular and occasional visitors.
"We look forward to an enjoyable season at the lido aided by some great weather ."
Opening times:
Open from May 27, 2017
Open weekends in June (10am-6pm)
Open daily from July 1 until September 3, 2017
10am-6pm (bank holidays 10am-5pm)
Last entry is an hour before closing
Prices:
Junior/ under 16s day tickets £4.40 (half price after 3pm). Junior season tickets cost £40
Adult day tickets £7.30 (half price after 3pm). An adult season ticket is £60
Family tickets available
Under 3s enter the lido free as do disabled people and their carers
Military families receive an additional 20% discount
A special lido loyalty card offers a fifth visit free
Discounts are also available for groups, schools and clubs
Tickets:
- All entry tickets can be purchased from either Aldershot Indoor Pool or Aldershot Lido and you can pay by card or cash
Facilities:
- Hot and cold food is available to purchase but visitors are also welcome to bring their own lunch to enjoy in the nine-acre picnic area
- No barbecues or alcohol allowed
- Three water flumes
- Diving platform
- Toddler paddling pool and sandpit
- Water fountain feature
- Picnic area set in nine acres
- Swimming accessory shop
Free WiFi zone
Personal lockers (padlocks are required)
Location:
Address: Guildford Road, Aldershot, GU12 4BP
Tel: 01252 323482
Free parking is available
The nearest railway station is Aldershot railway station, Station Road, Aldershot, GU11 1HN