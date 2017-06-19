Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're looking for a way to cool off this summer, head to Aldershot Lido - it's open now until September.

The lido in Guildford Road, Aldershot, has a large outdoor pool with three water flumes, a diving platform and a toddler paddling pool and sandpit.

Councillor Sue Carter, Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet member for leisure and youth, said: "Aldershot Lido has always offered a great day out for all the family but the new range of special offers makes it even better value for both regular and occasional visitors.

"We look forward to an enjoyable season at the lido aided by some great weather ."

Opening times:

Open from May 27, 2017

Open weekends in June (10am-6pm)

Open daily from July 1 until September 3, 2017

10am-6pm (bank holidays 10am-5pm)

Last entry is an hour before closing

Prices:

Junior/ under 16s day tickets £4.40 (half price after 3pm). Junior season tickets cost £40

Adult day tickets £7.30 (half price after 3pm). An adult season ticket is £60

Family tickets available

Under 3s enter the lido free as do disabled people and their carers

Military families receive an additional 20% discount

A special lido loyalty card offers a fifth visit free

Discounts are also available for groups, schools and clubs

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Tickets:

All entry tickets can be purchased from either Aldershot Indoor Pool or Aldershot Lido and you can pay by card or cash

Facilities:

Hot and cold food is available to purchase but visitors are also welcome to bring their own lunch to enjoy in the nine-acre picnic area

No barbecues or alcohol allowed

Three water flumes

Diving platform

Toddler paddling pool and sandpit

Water fountain feature

Picnic area set in nine acres

Swimming accessory shop

Free WiFi zone

Personal lockers (padlocks are required)

Location: