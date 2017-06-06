The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you're looking for that perfect gift for your dad this Father's Day but don't know where to start, Gunwharf Quays has nearly 100 stores under one roof for you to explore.

What's more, the shops offer up to 60% discount on regular retail prices, so you can also walk away with a bargain - bonus.

Set on the historic Portsmouth waterfront, it's a great place to wander, shop and break for lunch, what with 30 restaurants, bars and coffee shops on site.

Open until 8pm six days a week (and until 6pm on Sundays), you will find the likes of Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Gap, Ted Baker, Hugo Boss and Superdry sit alongside restaurants Loch Fyne, Carluccio's , Costa, Jamie's Italian and Las Iguanas .

No trip would be complete without visiting the Spinnaker Tower.

The 560ft (170m) landmark observation tower features an on-site café and a glass-floored platform overlooking Portsmouth harbour, making it a great way to round off your day.

Menswear brands

Hackett London, Paul Smith, Hugo Boss, Penguin, Ted Baker, Amani, Adidas, Animal, Bench, Calvin Klein underwear, Diesel, Fossil, Crew Clothing, Jack Wills , Superdry , Fred Perry, French Connection, HMV , Moss Bross, O'Neill, Oakley, Levis, Nike, Clarks , Timberland, Tommy Hilfiger, Vans, The North Face and Watch Station.

Womenswear brands

Michael Kors, Karen Millen, Reiss, French Connection, Ted Baker, All Saints, Jaeger, Superdry , Joules, Jack Wills, Crew Clothing, Calvin Klein underwear, Coast, Gap, Hobbs, Jigsaw, M&S , Phase Eight, Mint Velvet, Cath Kidston, White Stuff, Wonderbra, Molton Brown, Weird Fish, Boots and Bench.

Restaurants

Loch Fyne, Carluccio's, Jamie's Italaian, Las Iguanas, Bella Italia, Café Rouge, Chiquito, Coast To Coast, Frankie and Benny's, Giraffe, Nando's, Pizza Express, Strada, Zizzi and Wagamama.

Loch Fyne review:

We visited the stylish seafood and grill restaurant for a delightful late lunch.

We sat on the exclusive mezzanine of the large, open-plan airy restaurant and was waited on by a fantastic team of friendly staff.

My seafood grill and my partner's cheeseburger dishes were delicious, fresh and affordable, making it an ideal spot for relaxing our tired legs after a morning of shopping.

Bars and cafés

Costa, All Bar One, Azzurro, Bar 38, Burger King, Caffe Nero, Krispy Kreme, Patisserie Valerie, Pret, Roosters Piri Piri, Subway, Tiger Tiger and The Waterfront Cafe.

Emirates Spinnaker Tower opening times and tickets:

Open daily from 10am-5.30pm (from 9.30am July 26-Sept 3)

Entry on the door costs £10.50 for adults and £8.50 for children (ages 4-15)

Entry in advance costs £8.93 for adults and £7.23 for children (ages 4-15)

To book tickets visit: spinnakertower.co.uk

Spinnaker Tower review:

It's one of those tourist attractions that you just have to do and given the glorious weather we had, we enjoyed stunning views of the harbour and beyond.

We took a lift to the viewing point and briefly listened to some facts from one of the staff members on our way up before we leisurely wandered around the tower and bravely stood on the glass floor.

There is a gift shop on exit and the chance to buy a souvenir photo. I would recommend leaving an hour to explore the attraction (longer if you want to sit down for something to eat in the café).

Location:

Address: Gunwharf Quays, Porstmouth, PO1 3TZ

Car park tariff:

Gunwharf Quays car park is a 1,532 space multi-storey underground car park, open 24-hours a day, seven days a week and operates on a pay-on-exit system.

Up to 2 hours, £2.90

2-3 hours, £3.90

3-4 hours, £6

4-5 hours, £6.90

5-7 hours, £8

7-9 hours, £10

9-10 hours, £12

10-24 hours, £20

Opening hours:

Mon-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 9am-8pm and Sun 10am-6pm

