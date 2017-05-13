Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the words of the great Murray Walker, it was Go Go Go at TeamSport Go Karting for the Get Hampshire team in Farnborough recently.

Hidden away at the bottom of Invincible Road in Farnborough, the TeamSport Go Karting track is a bit of a hidden treat.

And upon our arrival, the Get Hampshire team, featuring content editors Charlotte Neal and James Chapple, reporters Joshua Smith and Tom Phillips and photographer Darren Pepe, were all pleasantly surprised at just how good the track at the site really is.

It’s set over two floors and the course includes ramps, hairpins and plenty of chances to put your foot down, and we sure did.

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

The track also offers the opportunity to test yourself against former F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso who, staff told the Get Hampshire team, came down from Woking with his McLaren colleagues one day.

The karts themselves were electric, and although we were all a bit sceptical upon hearing this we were told the cars had been proven faster than petrol ones driven at TeamSport’s Reading track. As soon as we started racing it was clear the karts could still ‘go’.

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

It was a challenging and fun track to drive and there was plenty opportunity to overtake and have a real go at your mates.

Safety was also brilliantly handled, with attentive staff giving an excellent briefing and a traffic light system in place for drivers to either stop or drive at walking pace if there were any spins or crashes.

The staff were also kind enough to offer tips between our two 15-minute sessions - which were much needed in some cases!

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

The rest of the TeamSport site in Farnborough also has a bar and changing room facilities, which handily have lockers in to store all of your valuables while out on the track.

After each race we were also given print outs with our best lap times on and given the fastest lap times from each session, which I’m glad to say I was mostly near the top of!

The £33 price tag does mean you’re paying more than £1 a minute, which does make it a rather expensive form of entertainment when compared to other things such as going to the cinema but for special events I do think it’s worth forking out for as we had a great time.