Victoria Day , the biggest event in the town’s calendar, returned on Saturday, June 10, with live music, street entertainment and family activities plus a parade of floats and bands through the town centre.

Princes Gardens, Union Street and Wellington Street was buzzing with visitors of all ages enjoying a jam packed day of free fun in the sun.

The highlight of the day was the parade, which featured marching bands, military personnel, schools, community groups, Normandy veterans, Nepali dancers, classic cars and Queen Victoria - Aldershot's Betty Bryce - in a horse-drawn carriage.

The event, which celebrates Aldershot ’s close ties with Queen Victoria as well as the town’s heritage as the home of the British Army , is usually held every two years.

But after last year’s successful outing , it was brought back for 2017 thanks to the efforts of Rushmoor Borough Council and a group of committed local volunteers.