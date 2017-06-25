Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget Glastonbury, it seems Hampshire got the festival fever right on their doorstep as Gig on the Green enjoyed another successful year.

The annual bash, which took place over Saturday and Sunday (June 24-25) in Yateley , boasted music and dancing for music fans across the area.

Acts such as Bruno Mars the Experience, Call Me Blondie, Queen the Pretender, The UB40 Experience and Earth, Wind for Hire dazzled the crowd with their talents.

For organising committee member Emma Owen, it was a hugely successful festival and the few rain showers did not dampen the spirit of the event.

She said: "Yesterday was a massive success. We had more people through the gate than ever before.

"The atmosphere was absolutely brilliant. We had a few rain showers but no-one seemed to mind.

(Photo: Get Hampshire)

"The crowd were up and dancing and enjoying themselves throughout. We try and appeal to a wide range of musical tastes and hope we achieved that.

"We are excited now for our second day and look forward to welcoming the crowd back from 12.30pm."