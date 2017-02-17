Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just five months after opening, Ash Vale Tandoori has built up a loyal following among lovers of Indian food.

The business launched in September under manager Johir Hussain, whose family has run a restaurant in Wembley for 20 years and a second in Essex for five years.

Mr Hussain said his family had been keen to set up shop in the local area for a while, following recommendations from friends. When an Indian restaurant closed in Vale Road, the Hussains saw an opportunity to take on the site.

“We did research to see whether there was local demand for what we offer,” Mr Hussain said.

“Most restaurants do traditional dishes like korma and tikka masala. We do those too, but we also make a lot of our own modern dishes.

“We serve dishes that people won’t find anywhere else, and we encourage our customers to try something new."

Ash Vale Tandoori’s chef, Shahim Hussain, has spent a few years experimenting in the kitchen to perfect original recipes that use traditional ingredients in a new way.

Word has spread quickly of the restaurant’s high standards, leading to a glowing article in the Ash Vale parish magazine.

“Villagers here are very nice and they are keen to give local businesses a chance,” Mr Hussain said.

“We opened on a Thursday and, that weekend, many people came to try us out. They have kept coming back.

“We already have a lot of repeat customers and everyone has given us great reviews, saying they like the quality of the food. It’s up to us to maintain that quality.

“The only advertising we did was on Facebook. Other than that, our reputation has spread by word of mouth.

"Some of our customers have travelled from Guildford and Woking after hearing about us, which is great.”

Among the most popular dishes is Pepsila chicken or lamb, a mild dish with a minty flavour and served with a spot of honey.

Other top sellers are Deshi Khazana - a medium dish flavoured with bay leaves, cinnamon and cardamom - and lamb Kushbu, a medium dish with garlic and a special blend of spices.

Ash Vale Tandoori offers a Sunday evening banquet for £11.95, which includes a starter, main course and side dish plus rice or naan bread from the main menu.

“It takes time to build up a restaurant’s reputation, but so far we’ve had a great response,” Mr Hussain added.

“Hopefully, after a year in business we will be well established in the community.”

