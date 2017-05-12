Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackwater and Camberley may already have their fair share of inviting restaurants and tasty takeaways but one curry house has something different to offer the towns' foodies.

Located on the edge of the two towns, Tiffin Wala in London Road is not your ordinary Indian restaurant - it uses an ancient form of cooking to ensure every dish served up is bursting with authentic flavour and spice.

Razu Islam has been owner of Tiffin Wala since May 2013 and says the restaurant is as popular with the locals than ever.

He told Get Hampshire: "What makes us different is that we combine an ancient form of cooking that dates back hundreds of years.

"We use charcoal ovens that runs solely on charcoal, which means no gas is used at all.

"Our food is very authentic with methods of cookings from specific regions of Bangladesh and India."

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

The term 'Tiffin Wala', meaning 'packed lunch boys', originates from colonial India when the 'Tiffin' food service was created to preserve traditional Indian cooking.

The restaurant also provides a takeaway service to Camberley and Blackwater residents.

While the restaurant can boast its unique style of cooking, it is also a proud nominee of the Euro Asian Curry Awards for the best curry in the County - two years in a row.

Mr Islam said: "We have lots of regular customers and also many Indian customers who come to dine here, they have always given us great feedback.

"Our most popular dished include our rajasthani jumbo prawns and also the murgh makhani.

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

"Something unique we do is our 'tiffin box' menu which is very famous among locals."

Customers can choose between a range of tiffin boxes, including a vegetarian and 'crazy hot' option and have the opportunity to create their own flavoured filled treat box.

Mr Islam added: "We also have a diverse team and friendly staff that have many years experience in this trade to help customers with all their needs."

The popular restaurant offers a number of promotions to local curry lovers, including a 'banquet night' held every Wednesday and all day buffet on Sundays.

Regular customers can also treat themselves with loyalty cards and discount vouchers.

Tempted? Have a look at Tiffin Wala's delicious menu here .

To vote in our Curry of the Year competition, fill in the voting form, available across the News & Mail series newspapers.