Hook Tandoori has a habit of attracting celebrities keen to sample its range of sumptuous dishes.

Olympic gold medal golfer Justin Rose and television doctor Hilary Jones are just two of the stars who have dined at the Station Road restaurant.

Both used to live in the area and were regular customers.

Restaurant manager Neelotpal Mitra said: “Justin Rose now lives in America but when he comes back to England he often visits.

“Dr Jones is also not living locally now but when he was, he was a regular visitor, coming in around once a month.

“His children still come in.”

Mr Mitra has been the restaurant manager for the last three years.

“The restaurant was established 28 years ago and is very popular,” he said.

“People keep coming back because our food is cooked to a very high standard."

(Photo: Steve Porter)

“We use the best spices and the freshest ingredients," he said.

“Hook Tandoori offers an award-winning, unique fusion of Bangladeshi, Indian and Asian cuisine.

“Using only the finest ingredients, we are proud to present a range of sumptuous dishes which draw together the finest traditional and contemporary dishes from across the region.”

Mr Mitra said traditional dishes such as jalfrezi, dhansak, and chicken tikka masala are firm favourites.

“All our dishes are popular but those three are the most,” he added.

House specialities include the Hook Tandoori Special (chicken, lamb, prawn and fish cooked with special spices); Chefs Special Biryani (a mixture of meats and fish topped with an Indian-style spicy omelette, served in a medium hot sauce); and Tandoori Chicken Morisa (pieces of tandoori boneless chicken cooked in a clay oven and re-cooked with a blend of hot sauce and fresh garlic, green chilli and green pepper).

(Photo: Steve Porter)

The restaurant has won a number of awards, including being crowned the Fleet Food Festival “Big Curry Cook Off” Winner in 2014 and has regularly featured in The British Curry Awards for many years.

It is in the Cobra Good Curry Guide, The Guild of Master Caterers, and the Good Eating Guide, and has been given the top food hygiene rating of 5 by the Food Standards Agency.

Open seven days a week and offering a popular takeaway service, the restaurant is also keen to help the local community.

It sponsors the Hook Fun Run, has raised funds for the local junior school, and has hosted the Hart District Council chairman’s charity dinner in aid of Hart Foodbank.

“At Hook Tandoori we are renowned for our excellent food and hospitality,” said Mr Mitra.

(Photo: Steve Porter)

“We encourage customers to try something new or why not let our waiters suggest a range of dishes for you? You can experience the whole range of delicious flavours.

“We hope customers enjoy their meal and we always look forward to seeing them again soon.”

