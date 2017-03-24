Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chaney Spice prides itself in offering something different to Farnborough's curry lovers - it is the first to combine our two favourite dishes - fish n' chips and curry.

The popular restaurant in Whetstone Road opened its doors a few months ago and manager, Sam Sharif is confident that this is just the beginning of his restaurant's success.

"We opened on January 28 this year and it has been going really well so far," Mr Sharif told Get Hampshire.

"We are getting new customers all of the time and it doesn't take them long to return as regulars.

"Customer service is the most important thing for us, we are here not only to cook good food, but to make sure our customers leave the restaurant happy."

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

Despite being the new curry house in the town, it is clear that Chaney Spice's twist in combining British and Indian cuisine is what transforms first time customers into local regulars.

Not only does the restaurant offer a wide traditional Indian menu, you can also order a variety of fish and chips dishes, including chips, fish cakes and chicken.

Mr Sharif said: "We have tried to give people the best and biggest menu we can.

"We have the popular dishes such as chicken korma and chicken tikka masala but also a diverse special menu which customers like to try.

"We are the only restaurant in the area which serves some of these special dishes."

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

Among the authentic speciality menu are slow cooked stews including haleem and nihari, paya which is a traditional festival dish and zarda, a sweet rice flavoured with cardamom, saffron and sprinkled with pistachios, raisins and almonds.

"You usually have to go to London for these speciality dishes but we have brought the dishes to the people here," Mr Sharif continued.

"People want to try new flavours and when they do, they like it and come back."

It is not only Chaney Spices' diverse menu which has gone down a treat with the locals.

The restaurant prides itself on its low prices and popular set menus which helps you save some pennies.

"We offer a range of dish sizes so people can order smaller meals if they don't want to spend too much money," Mr Sharif said.

"We also have four set menus and lots of vegetarian options as well."

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

And that's not it - Chaney Spice has a modern open plan kitchen so you can watch your freshly cooked meals created right in front of you and enjoy the smell of your favourite curry (or chips) wafting from the kitchen.

Mr Sharif said: "I think the best thing which makes us different is our open plan kitchen. Customers can see what we are cooking right in front of their eyes.

"Everything is freshly cooked and I think we are the only restaurant in the area who has that."

Mr Sharif has big plans for the new restaurant and is confident that this only marks the beginning of its success - Chaney Spice also caters for large parties and weddings.

He said: "Just on Monday we catered for a large wedding and the groom was a loyal customer of ours.

"He liked our food so much, he wanted to share it with his friends and his feedback was brilliant.

"We do all of this because we want to be different and give customers an excellent experience."

