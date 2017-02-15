Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If it is a tasty curry with top service you are after, then take a trip to the Everest Tandoori in North Camp .

The Lynchford Road restaurant has been proudly serving the finest authentic Nepalese and Indian cuisine for the past 25 years.

“Our reputation is based on excellent and authentic food, excellent service and a warm and friendly atmosphere,” said restaurant owner Sapan Pradhan.

“We serve a wide variety of mouth-watering, traditional Nepalese and Indian dishes.

“There’s something for everyone on our menu.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Open seven days a week, the restaurant offers a mouth-watering range of starters, house specialities, all time favourites, biriyanies and baltis, tandoori specialities, vegetable dishes, rice, breads and sundries.

“The Everest specials reflect the individuality of our chef, who has developed these meals to let you sample some truly authentic Nepalese cuisine,” added Mr Pradhan.

“Why not try our fantastic chana chot potia followed by the spicy chicken bhutuwa for a really genuine meal, or Nepalese dumplings (Momo) with Himali lamb as a main course.

“For those with a larger appetite, the khasi tang (slow-cooked lamb shank) is a real treat. All meals can be served with drinks from our licensed bar, including Cobra and Gurkha beer.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Among the house specialities are Pero Kukhura – breast of chicken marinated with corn flour, egg yolk, flour and roasted spices, then stir fried with ginger, garlic, capsicum and green chillies to produce a unique Nepalese flavour.

Another favourite is the Khasi Tang – knuckles of spring lamb cooked for hours in a slow hot oven to create a distinctive taste, served with chickpeas and special sauce.

The restaurant was nominated for the News & Mail Curry of the Year by reader Brendan O’Connor, who said: “The chicken bhutuwa is the best curry in the South.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

And he is not the only satisfied customer.

Peter and Desma Sinclair, added: “Top marks to The Everest Tandoori.

“We have been coming here regularly for 25 years and can honestly say we have never been disappointed.

“The food is sensational and consistent with plenty of choice, and is great value for money. The staff are cheerful, courteous and always go out of their way to welcome and look after you.

“Whether dining as a couple or in a party of 20 or more the service is terrific and never falters, and the waiters are always so attentive you never have to wait for a drink or for any service.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

“Eating at the Everest is always a marvellous experience; great food, fantastic staff and comfortable surroundings.

“[It is] absolutely faultless and a must try for a truly unforgettable experience.”

North Camp resident Mark Louch is also a big fan.

He said: “We have been coming to the Everest regularly during the last 20 years and there is no better endorsement.

“The food is great and, most importantly, it’s a really comfortable and relaxed restaurant to enjoy a night out.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Mr Pradhan said: “Some of our customers have been coming here for 25 years.

“I think it is because the food and service is second to none.

“We have seven staff in the kitchen but two of the chefs have been here for more than 10 years, so they are very committed. Whether you are a visitor to the town on business or a regular, we look forward to welcoming you to our restaurant.”

To vote in our Curry of the Year competition fill in the voting form, available in the News & Mail series newspapers.