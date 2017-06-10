Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From serving cod to dishing up curry, the history of one Farnham eatery illustrates the shift in Britain’s national dish.

Abdul Haque and his former partners took over a former fish and chip shop when they decided to open Farnham Tandoori in 1983.

More than 30 years later, the restaurant in West Street is still going strong, thanks to its award-winning Bangladeshi food and emphasis on customer service.

(Photo: Fergus McEwan TMS)

Mr Haque has been in the hospitality business since he was a boy, helping out in his cousin’s restaurant in Wembley.

He later worked as a chef at a number of restaurants before deciding to buy the former chippy with some friends, so they could go into business for themselves.

“We were looking around Farnham because it’s a great area,” he said. “At that time, there was only one Indian restaurant around here.

“I still enjoy my job. You’ve got to do what you know to make a living and this is all I know. Sometimes I still work in the kitchen.

“Trade has built up gradually over the years and now it’s steady. A lot of our customers are local people who keep coming back.

“I know many of them and I like to chat with them. We have a cosy and friendly restaurant but what they like the most is our food. That’s the most important thing.”

(Photo: Fergus McEwan TMS)

It’s not just the customers who are impressed by Farnham Tandoori’s menu.

The restaurant has received accolades from the British Curry Awards in 2006, Asian Curry Awards in 2012 and Best of Farnham Awards in 2016.

Mr Haque changes the menu every few years and likes to experiment by creating his own dishes to offer alongside a variety of traditional dishes.

“When I create a dish, I’m always thinking of what our customers will like,” he said. “I ask our customers to try new things so I can see what they think.”

Among the most popular dishes is the Farnham Tandoori Special – chicken tikka cooked with almond flour, herbs, spices, butter and cream and served with saag aloo.

Other favourites are the Nowabi Chicken (cooked with mixed spices, tomato, green pepper and ginger), Surma Chicken (barbecued with a sweet and sour flavour) and Goan Fish Massala (with coconut cream, fried garlic and green pepper).

(Photo: Fergus McEwan TMS)

Farnham Tandoori is open from 6pm to 11.30pm Monday to Sunday, with a collection-only takeaway service.

It offers a Sunday buffet costing £12.95 for adults and £7.95 for children under 12.