If you’re looking for familiar full-flavoured Indian cooking tinged with a contemporary twist, then head for Gourmet Trends.

The Fleet restaurant offers traditional north west Indian food cooked with a modern twist in a chic, contemporary dining room in the heart of the town.

Owner Abdul Kadir said: “Our dishes originate from an area of north west India known affectionately as India’s Golden Triangle.

“It is an area synonymous with great cultural and historical significance.

“Made up of India’s most visited cities in its north west region, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, they roughly form an equilateral triangle, aided by strong travel and communication links.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

“At Gourmet Trends we try to embody the rich traditions of that region, with robust, flavoursome cooking, ranging from the best in street food to smoky tandoori items and delicious curries encompassing various meats, seafood and vegetarian options.

“If Delhi is famed for the likes of chicken tikka masala and lovely breads, Agra brings forth various kebabs, lush biryanis and wonderful kormas, whereas Jaipur also has its range of fine kebabs and vegetarian items, such as mixed vegetables and tarka dal.”

Mr Kadir said the essence of cooking at Gourmet Trends is steeped in tradition.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

“We pride ourselves on our kitchen staff, made up of chefs brought over from India and some of London’s finest Indian restaurants.

“Our passionate and highly knowledgeable team on the one hand like to adhere to the tried and tested recipes, while on the other, bringing a modern touch with an eye to presentation.

“It’s a fine balance and one that makes Gourmet Trends an essential dining treat.”

The Fleet Road restaurant offers a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters, Tandoori dishes, Gourmet Trends specialities, chicken, lamb, seafood and vegetable dishes, biryani, and rice and breads.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Among the specialities are almond and coconut butter lamb, garlic green chill chicken, king prawn delight and Punjabi roast duck.

Restaurant manager Kamal Uddin said among the popular dishes are peshwari chicken, lal maans, murg lamai tikka and chicken tikka lababdar.

“People like our food because it is very special,” he said.

“It’s not like other Indian restaurants. It’s different –with different flavours and very popular. We have five people in the kitchen – one main chef, a second chef, a tandoori chef, a cook and a kitchen helper.”

The restaurant also offers takeaways and home deliveries, and has three party menus featuring starter, main and side dishes.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

“Our ingredients are fresh, flavours are subtly spiced and the presentation sits just this side of the modern without being pretentious,” said Mr Kadir.

“We are proud of what we offer – from captivating Indian cooking to thirst-quenching house cocktails and quality wines. From service, which is friendly and efficient, to an ambience, which is spacious and relaxing.

“We want to offer our clientele an unforgettable fine dining Indian experience – Indian cooking that is familiar yet tinged with a contemporary twist. It’s what makes us stand out, and what makes Gourmet Trends the best Indian restaurant in Fleet.”

