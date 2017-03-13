Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Gulshan is proud to have been at the heart of the Fleet community for more than 40 years.

“It was the first and only restaurant in the Fleet area,” said owner Rabbi Chowdhury.

“It was established in 1976 by Mr Reaz Ahmed, who sadly passed away last year.

“His daughter, Zinad Ahmed and myself, his son-in-law, have now taken over the running of the restaurant.

“We serve traditional Bangladesh and Indian food.

“So the food we eat at home we provide for our customers and they really like it.

“We always use fresh ingredients and there are no artificial flavours.”

Mr Chowdhury said one of the best selling dishes is shai suria (tender chicken cooked with caremalised onions, green peppers and chillies in a special tandoori sauce).

“It’s chicken tikka cooked using a traditional method with fresh ingredients and herbs,” he added.

The Gulshan Special (sliced grilled chicken cooked in a tandoori oven with onion, ginger, garlic, coriander sauce and green chillies) is also very popular, along with the akbari biryani (special basmati rice cooked with spiced lamb, yoghurt, mint and saffron).

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

The food is so good that The Gulshan was crowned the Bangladesh Caterers Association Restaurant of the Year 2016 for the Surrey and Hampshire region.

Mr Chowdhury said a new menu is being introduced very soon.

“We want to reduce the number of main dishes to about 20 and they will all be excellent,” he added. “I would encourage people to come in and try them.”

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

The restaurant has 10 staff, including five in the kitchen.

“The three main chefs are all from Bangladesh,” said Mr Chowdhury.

“The main chef has 20 years’ experience, the second chef is 55-years-old and started cooking professionally when he was 20, and the third chef has about 15 years’ experience.

“They all have a lot of experience and that shows in the quality of dishes that they produce. That is why people keep coming back.

“It’s the key to our long-term success.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Mr Chowdhury said the restaurant’s 40th anniversary was celebrated in September last year.

“We had a two-day party and invited all our loyal customers,” he added. “More than 80 people attended each day and there was free food for everyone.”

The restaurant also sponsors a Fleet Spurs youth team, Hart Swimming Club, Fleet’s North Hants Golf Club and The Army Golf Club in Aldershot, with members receiving discounts on their food.

“As one of the oldest restaurants in Fleet we are happy to put something back into the community,” said Mr Chowdhury.

“We have always enjoyed fantastic local support and feel it is only right that we return this.”

