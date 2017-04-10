Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Curry lovers in Farnborough get to enjoy their favourite meal in a palace - the Gurkha Palace in Farnborough Road.

Surya Gurung, owner of the award-winning Nepalese restaurant, took over the business in 2004 and has built up a loyal customer base, some of whom visit multiple times a week.

Mr Gurung said that many regular customers consider the restaurant their “second home”.

The restaurant provides a set menu for £20 per person. There is also a buffet service on Sundays priced at £9.95 for adults and £6.50 for children.

Takeaway and home delivery services are available seven days a week, with free delivery on Fridays and Saturdays within a four-mile radius on orders over £20.

Mr Gurung hosts a charity night every February to celebrate the anniversary of his ownership. This year, the event raised £4,400.

The money went to Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, the Parkside charity in Aldershot and Mike Jackson House in Aldershot, which supports veterans at risk of homelessness.

Due to his home country’s location between India and China, Mr Gurung not surprisingly describes Nepalese food as something in between the two.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson TMS)

“We make Nepalese food. It’s spicy food, but not very spicy and the curry is not too oily,” he said.

“It is a different flavour to what people might be used to – we have mild, medium and can do hot.

"If the customer requires hot, then obviously we will do it.

“We are trying to modify curry to how British people like it, but also keep the Nepalese tradition and bring them both together.”

He added the restaurant’s most popular starter is Momo, a traditional Nepalese dumpling, and the most popular main dish is the staff curry, consisting of medium-spiced lamb.

Another top seller is the Sherpa chicken, which is served very hot.

Mr Gurung said: “My favourite is the Momo. It’s very traditional, very healthy and very tasty. It is what I would have with my family so is very special to me.”

Chefs Nar and Chandra have been cooking the dishes in the restaurant’s kitchens for a number of years and have worked closely with Mr Gurung to develop the menu.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson TMS)

“The two chefs created all the dishes,” said the owner.

“They work together on all of the food and they are key – having the best chefs is very important.

“They have worked very hard making the food good and just try and maintain the food quality we have here.”

Mr Gurung maintained his belief that the restaurant is truly unique when compared with others in the area.

“We’re just trying to do 100% Nepalese food,” he said.

“Many do it mixed with Indian food and Nepalese food together but we wanted to be 100% Nepalese.

"We just came up with that from day one and there’s still nowhere else like it.

“We try to maintain a strong level of customer service as well – we try our best to give good service all the time.

“These two things – the unique food and the level of service – are, in combination, the key to what we do here.”