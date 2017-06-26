Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Curry lovers seeking a new venue to enjoy their favourite dish should look no further than Agor in Cove , which only opened two weeks ago.

Launching the new eatery, at the site of a previous Indian restaurant in Cove Road, has been a three-month labour of love for owner Noshad Miah.

Mr Miah certainly had the experience to get it up and running, having been in the restaurant business for the last 23 years, most of them as his own boss.

After deciding to sell his last business, The Rashoi in Windlesham, Mr Miah was looking for suitable premises to open a new restaurant and jumped at the chance to trade in Cove.

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

"I saw this site and thought it was just the right place," he said. "I'm a local guy. I know Farnborough very well and lots of people around here know me.

"Plus, there wasn't another restaurant like Agor in the area.

"We started work in March and it took three months. It's very hard to get a restaurant going, because you have to make it look just right."

All the hard work paid off when Agor opened on Friday, June 9.

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

"The first day was quiet, but the second day was very busy," Mr Miah said.

"It was good to see so many people coming in so soon, after putting in so much work to get it started."

He estimated that, so far, around 80% of diners at Agor are customers from his previous businesses who know they can expect a top-class meal in his establishments.

"I want to get more new faces in," he said. "I'm sure our reputation will grow as people visit us and enjoy themselves.

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

"We've already had very good comments from some of our new customers, who say the food is excellent."

Mr Miah has compiled a menu offering a mix of dishes from regions across India and Bangladesh, after putting a lot of thought into what he would serve at Agor.

Although it's early days for the restaurant, its best sellers so far include king prawn sami and naja chicken, both medium dishes, as well as a hot fish dish called madras snaper.

Agor is open from 12pm-2.30pm and 5.30pm-11pm seven days a week. It also offers a takeaway service for deliveries and collections.

It offers a special deal on Thursday nights, when a starter, main dish, side dish and rice or naan costs £12.95 per person.