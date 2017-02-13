Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The competition to find the area’s best curry is heating up, and this week’s contender is a spicy one.

Paprika restaurant in Farnborough Road, Farnborough, offers exquisite Bangladeshi cuisine, with speciality dishes such as the Paprika special, which comprises of tandoori king prawn, chicken, lamb, tandoori chicken with capsicum, onions and tomato cooked in the tandoori oven with special sauces, as well as classics such as Tikka Masala.

The extensive menu is available for customers between the hours of 12pm and 2pm and 5.15pm to 11pm every day of the week with the option of either eating in the restaurant or getting a meal to take away.

Owner John Zaman, 47, has been running the restaurant for eight years. Mr Zaman said: “We are a restaurant that has a very high standard of curry.

“We do a top range of curries and try to do them the best we possibly can to serve the best curry to everybody.

“We do Bangladeshi curries and our food is uses special Bangladeshi spice mixes which means they have more flavour.

“We do a lot of fish dishes, and some hot dishes like Monkfish Masala and a seafood bhuna with squid, cuttle and tiger fish.”

“They all have the Bangladeshi lemon flavour.”

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Mr Zaman says his favourite thing on the menu is a favourite of the Parsi community in Mumbai

“My favourite dish is the lamb paprika ghurst,” he said. “Which is lamb, slow cooked with ginger, garlic and fresh masala.

“It has just the right touch of flavours, with the ginger garlic and medium mix of spices. It’s something different.”

As well as striving for the best curry in the area, Mr Zaman says he and his staff also aim to offer the best service to customers.

“We try as best we can to keep everybody who comes to the restaurant as happy as we can,” Mr Zaman said.

“We do online orders and we do free delivery as well within five miles of the restaurant, and you can also book a table in the restaurant online as well.

“We try to give a friendly service and quality food for our customers.

“We’re right opposite the Farnborough Air Sciences Trust Museum so a perfect stop-off after a family day out and are open in the evening and lunch time as well.”

For more information visit http://paprikaonline.net or phone 01252 376040.

To vote in our Curry of the Year competition fill in the voting form, available in the News & Mail series newspapers.