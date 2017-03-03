Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sanjha Restaurant may be the new curry house in Camberley, but it has already made its mark with the locals.

Whether it is the authentic Punjabi menu or Indian inspired cocktails, Sanjha, in Park Street, offers a twist on the traditional curry-beer combo.

The restaurant and takeaway, which opened in November 2015, serves a refreshing alternative to the usual Banglashi based dishes, says Sanjha director, Faizal Haque.

He said: "We have been running for a year and four months now and it has been going really well.

"We specialise in Punjabi cuisine, rather than Bangladeshi, like most Indian restaurants.

"I think this really sets us apart as we use different spices and ingredients, so customers can really notice the difference in flavours."

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

The authenticity does not end at the food menu - Sanjha has brought a little bit of India to all elements of the restaurant.

Mr Haque said: "All of the decor is from India, so all of our ornaments and furniture have been flown over to give the traditional Indian feel.

"You can see the open plan kitchen and outdoor area as soon as you walk in.

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

"All of our chefs are from India too, which I think is important" he added.

"A lot of customers want to go to a restaurant where the chefs are from India because you can really notice the difference when you taste the food.

"There is also a growing Indian community in Camberley, who enjoy authentic Indian food."

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

Sanjha's drinks menu however, sees the creative mix of traditional ingredients with western favourites - the perfect cocktail combination, no?

Mr Haque said: "We have a menu of 40 different types of cocktails. We serve classics but also some drinks with an Indian infused spices.

"These have been doing really well since we opened.

"We have the Imli Imli, which is a twist on the margarita with sweet tamarind sauce and orange.

"The chili and cucumber cocktail and watermelon and rose water infusion are also very popular.

"All of our cocktails are on a two-for-one offer, which runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm" he added.

Made your mouth water yet? Sanjha also offers a takeaway service, which will deliver a taste of India to your door.

Despite being the new kid on the block, Sanjha, has already been won Camberley Curry Club's Best Curry Award and was a finalist in the Collectively Camberley Business Awards.

Mr Haque, who also owns a restaurant in Southampton has big ambitions for the Camberley curry house.

He said: "Our Southampton restaurant has been doing well for eight years now.

"There, we have catered for weddings and parties, not only in Southampton but also in Guildford and up to Reading.

"We are also now the recommendation for most hotels and companies there."

He added: "We have started a catering service for houses and community centres in Camberley, but we are still in the early stages of this."

To vote in our Curry of the Year competition fill in the voting form, available in the News & Mail series newspapers.