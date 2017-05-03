Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The success of Vindaloo Takeaway in Cove isn’t a secret – it’s the talk of the town.

That’s according to owner Muhammed Uddin, who opened the Giffard Drive takeaway after deciding to branch out from a restaurant and takeaway that he ran in London.

Mr Uddin has been at the helm of Vindaloo for more than a decade and it has built a strong reputation and customer base.

“In 15 years we’ve never advertised, it’s all through word of mouth,” he said.

“We like to think we’re one of the best places in the area and it’s all from being recommended by our customers. Everything is cooked to order and we get so many good reviews.”

Its legion of fans helped Vindaloo reach the regional final of the British Takeaway Awards (BTAs) in 2015 and 2016, by voting it their favourite.

(Photo: Steve Porter)

“We cook Indian and Bangladeshi food here,” Mr Uddin said. “People never used to eat Bangladeshi food. They didn’t know a lot of restaurants are owned by Bangladeshi people, which is where I’m from. Our recipes are family recipes.”

Mr Uddin said his top-selling dishes included chicken tikka masala and special korai, adding that his personal favourite was the chicken jalfrezi with tarka dal and rice.

(Photo: Steve Porter)

“We are proud of the food we produce. Everything is fresh to order and that is something very special to us.

“Our chefs come in early in the morning to prepare things like the gravy, and then all of the dishes on the menu are made to order.”

Mr Uddin said his team put in a lot of hard work to keep standards high.

“It’s a unique takeaway and we are nice and clean,” he said. “We have a five-star hygiene rating, which is very hard to get so we’re very proud of it.

(Photo: Steve Porter)

“Our customers are very loyal and we get a lot of recommendations.

“I’m proud of what we’re achieving here.”

Vindaloo Takeaway has free on-site parking and offers free delivery on orders over £15. Its opening hours are 5pm to 10.30pm Sunday to Thursday and from 5pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

To vote in our Curry of the Year competition, fill in the voting form, available across the News & Mail series newspapers.