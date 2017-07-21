Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From its open plan kitchen and wafting sizzling aromas to its valued customer service and wide ranging menu, one Indian restaurant is offering the Camberley's curry lovers something different to the usual chicken korma or lamb madras.

Chilli Spice in London Road prides itself on serving up the best authentic Pakistani inspired dishes, which caters for all - from vegan and vegetarian options to gluten free meals.

Owner Hayyan Choudhry says this is the reason why the restaurant, which opened in December 2012, has remained such a hit with the locals.

(Image: Aldershot News and Mail)

He told Get Hampshire : "We serve authentic food from the Pakistan/India region and this is what places us in a completely different league to other competitors.

"Most of the local restaurants are run by owners of a Bangladesh background however being from Pakistan our take on food is different.

"We serve sizzling starters, different array of curries along side the British favourites and our most famous item being the family naan which is huge.

"We also have famous dishes from back home such as the tawa chicken and the Lamb shank known as Nihari."

(Image: Aldershot News and Mail)

He added: "We understand that many customers have certain dietary requirements and so our menu is fully labelled with dishes which are vegetarian, vegan and gluten free.

"This allows our customers to have a stress free meal and to enjoy a curry with friends and family."

(Image: Aldershot News and Mail)

Chilli Spice's open plan kitchen means customers can watch the restaurant's chefs create their dishes in front of their eyes - from the sizzling spices in the pan to the freshly baked bread in the tandoori oven.

Mr Choudhry said: "We realised all Indian restaurants hid there kitchen and as we have nothing to hide we want our customers to enjoy watching the chefs cook.

"We want our customers to enjoy food as we do back home but have the luxury of eating in a well decorated and modern environment."

(Image: Aldershot News and Mail)

To cool down your palate, why not sip a refreshing cocktail or mocktail? Or order one of the restaurant's 12 ice creams or creamy mango lassi?

It's not only the delicious and wide range of food and drinks which is serves up which is important, customer service is key, says Mr Choudhry.

(Image: Aldershot News and Mail)

He said: "For us regular customers are very important. This is what has made our restaurant so successful.

"We train our staff every month on service and how to improve. It's something ranked very highly within our values."

(Image: Aldershot News and Mail)

"The finer details is what really wins our customers over. We really practice on small things which make a big difference such as holding the customers jackets, opening the door for them as they leave the restaurant.

"I feel readers should vote for Chilli Spice as we serve Indian food as it should be," Mr Choudry said.