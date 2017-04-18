Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The curry house may have only opened its doors in September but the transformed old restaurant in Camberley has already drawn locals in with its inventive dishes and modern outlook.

Under the ownership of Abu Jarr, what used to be Diwan-ee-Khas in London Road has been transformed into a "better and fresher" restaurant - now named Spice Jarr.

Since Mr Jarr took over the business in September last year, the restaurant has undergone a major makeover and now offers an exciting alternative to the traditional curry houses down the road.

He told Get Hampshire : "The previous owners of Diwan-ee-Khas handed it over to us and they were there for a long time but since we have made the restaurant better, fresher, more modern and more vibrant.

(Photo: Aldershot News and Mail)

"We have completely refurbished the old restaurant, which was getting outdated and to make it more exciting and fresher.

"We have changed the toilets, the floors, chairs and replaced the timber front with a large glass window so you can see in and out - you can really feel the difference.

"The old restaurant was getting old so now we have brought it to life."

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

It's not only the restaurant's interior that has been transformed - Spice Jarr offers one-of-a-kind dishes you won't be able to order in any other curry house.

Mr Abu added: "We have made the menu a lot more exciting.

"We now have house special dishes which you can only get in our restaurant because our own chef has invented them himself.

"Our chef and I have sat down and invented our own dishes because Camberley has a lot of Indian restaurants and we want to be different."

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

While pistachio chicken is Mr Abu's favourite dish, you can also order the Spice Jarr Special, invented by the restaurant's chef with a secret recipe.

It doesn't stop there - as well as a diverse wine menu, the restaurant now offers a range of cocktails and fresh homemade orange juice to help you cool down after a hot curry.

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

Mr Abu said that so far, "it is going really well."

"We get customers who just to go to the old restaurant for years and who say that they really like what we have done to the place," he said.

"You can order from JustEat and Hungry House but we are wanting customers to order directly from us - so we are planning to create our own app where customers can get 10% off."

Spice Jarr's very own app is not the only ambitious plan Mr Abu has for the up-and-coming restaurant.

(Photo: Darren Pepe)

On Friday, April 7, the restaurant hosted a charity event in partnership with construction company, STIHL - the successful night raised an impressive £1,000 for Surrey Young Carers.

Mr Abu said: "I really like doing things for charity, I think it is important to give back to the community.

"I'm hoping to do more charity events and we are also going to have entertainment nights every month, such as Elvis nights and comedy nights."

To vote in our Curry of the Year competition fill in the voting form, available in the News & Mail series newspapers.