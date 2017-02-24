Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Offering fresh flavoursome food and the best service possible, it’s no wonder people keep going back to Zaal Fine Dining in Fleet.

Iqbal Abbas has been manager of the Reading Road South restaurant since it opened in January 2012.

“People like eating here because everything is fresh,” he said.

“We use the freshest ingredients and everything is freshly cooked. Our staff are friendly and always have a smile on their faces.

“There’s so much competition in the town so we always try our best to give our customers the best food and service possible.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

“I would say about 80% of our customers come back again and again.

“Some people come back two or three times a week they love it so much. They’re very loyal customers.”

Mr Abbas said there are so many dishes to choose from.

Popular dishes

He added that among the most popular with customers are:

Supreme Murg Bahar (tandoori chicken and mince lamb combined in a medium spiced sauce)

Korai chicken tikka (cooked with onions, peppers and tandoori spices)

Mass Bhiran (traditional Bengali fish marinated in garlic and ginger, served with fried onions and chillies)

Bengal Naga chicken or lamb (cooked with very hot Bangladeshi chillies)

Roshney chicken (a famous dish cooked in an exotic sauce with fresh garlic and sliced green chillies)

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

The restaurant’s flavours of Asia dishes include Khodu Gosht (a medium spiced exotic preparation of lamb and butternut squash); Malwa Chicken (cooked with mangos in a creamy sauce); and Emli Lamb (cooked with onions, peppers and green chillies with a sweet and sour tamarind flavour).

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Chef’s recommendations including Star King Prawns (barbecued king prawns, cooked in a bhuna sauce with onions, coriander and cherry tomatoes and topped with a unique butter and cream sauce) and Katchi Biryani (a combination of rice, lamb, okra and potatoes, served with madras sauce).

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

The restaurant also has a range of starters, masala dishes, tandoori specialities, biryani specialities and balti dishes and offers an online takeaway service within for people within 10 miles.

'Very experienced'

“We have five staff in the front and five in the kitchen,” said Mr Abbas.

“We have two main chefs, one tandoori chef, one kitchen porter and one helping hand.

“Our main chefs have 25 to 30 years experience and our tandoori chef has 16 years service. They are very experienced and know what they are doing. Business is so good because we have such good chefs.

“People love the food - it’s always tasty and full of flavour.”