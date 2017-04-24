Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Food fit for a future King - that is the proud boast of WE Indian Restaurant in Fleet .

Prince William enjoyed a meal in the sumptuous Fleet Road restaurant while training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst .

Sami Chowdhury, who co-owns WE with Abdul Mojid, said the prince came in at 7.30pm one March evening in 2006 and stayed until 10pm.

His table of 34 included fellow Sandhurst cadets and security guards who ate from a set Indian and Thai menu.

Mr Chowdhury recalled: “I shook his hand and asked him what he likes to eat. He was just very relaxed and just like a normal person, very much like, I imagine, what his mother would be like.”

Since opening in 2003, WE – which stands for West and East – has become a popular venue for wedding receptions, private parties, conferences and other special occasions.

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

It has since undergone a £200,000 refurbishment that lasted for four months, and the management is now concentrating solely on Indian rather than Thai food.

The restaurant has been awarded by Hart District Council for its excellence in food hygiene and was thrilled to be crowned best Asian restaurant in the South East at the Asian Curry Awards 2014.

Mr Chowdhury said the prices of dishes at WE cater for everyone: “People can come for their usual Indian meal or have a very special meal,” he added. “It really is suitable for all pocket sizes.”

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

The restaurant offers an exclusive Sunday buffet featuring a wide choice of dishes, costing £9.95 for adults and £4.95 for children aged under 10.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are feast nights, where customers can choose any appetizer, main course, rice or bread plus a side dish for just £14.95 per person, and there is a 10% discount on orders collected with free delivery on home orders within three miles.

“The restaurant is popular with business people from Fleet, Farnborough and Camberley , and lots of families,” added Mr Chowdhury.

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

WE Indian also likes to support the community and recently hosted a curry night in aid of the Paint Fleet Blue, raising more than £5,000 for prostate cancer screening sessions for men.

Accommodating more than 175 guests, the restaurant can tailor menus according to tastes.

"Parties can either book the entire restaurant for total exclusivity, or we can discretely make private dining areas for your party to enjoy more privacy and intimacy from the rest of our diners,” said Mr Chowdhury.

(Photo: Grahame Larter)

“We can also provide outside catering for your party," added Mr Mojid. “We have a lovely ambience and people just keep coming back.

“We’re really proud of the restaurant and we thank all our customers for supporting us so well over the years.”

To vote in our Curry of the Year competition, fill in the voting form, available across the News & Mail series newspapers.