Historic Odiham pub The Red Lion is dazzling with new fixtures and fittings following an extensive makeover.

The traditional inn underwent a £500,000 refurbishment to create seven stylish bedrooms above the pub in High Street.

As well as now offering a luxury night's stay in rooms named after aircraft flown out of RAF Odiham such as Typhoon 1943, Spitfire 1944 and Chinook 1982, the pub boasts an all day seasonal menu.

My partner and I wandered down to the Red Mist Leisure pub to see what food and drink was on offer to passers-by and B&B guests.

We started off unconventionally with two espresso martinis - just because they sounded so tempting and too good to wait for after our meal.

The sophisticated and silky smooth coffee liquor was dreamy, delicious and fabulously rich.

Our eyes were then drawn to the summer food menu which featured everything from mezze boards, sea bass and salads to onion tart, beef and mustard pie and fish and chips.

Dedicated to working with farmers and producers across Hampshire for the last 25 years, you can expect expect seasonal ingredients in all dishes.

From the tempting selection of starters including Chalk Stream smoked trout, soup of the day and goats cheese salad, I liked the sound of the seared scallops (£9.50) the most.

We didn't have to wait long for our starters to arrive and mine looked elegant and appetizing.

Two plump, pearly white scallops sat on a bed of cauliflower. The shellfish was juicy, fresh and boated a fantastic golden crust.

The accompanying pork belly was moist and tasty and the piccalilli dressing had a zesty kick.

Choosing a main wasn't easy as there was plenty to choose from including daily specials on the blackboard.

As it was a warm evening, I went for one of the specials - salmon fillet with potato cake and asparagus.

It was light and delicious yet hearty and wholesome. The pink fillet was flaky and luscious and the potato added a comforting touch.

My partner was impressed with his Prime Beef Burger (£13.95).

The humble burger, served like mine on gorgeous crockery, was packed with hand cut smoked bacon, melted cheddar, crisp lettuce, tomato, sassy sauce and tomato relish in a toasted glazed brioche bun.

The patty was pure, thick and mouthwatering and the side of hot, fluffy chunky chips was the ultimate match.

We gave dessert a miss despite how indulgent they sounded, in favour of cocktails.

The drinks menu is excellent and features a superb variety of gins - ideal for a warm summer evening.

Factbox:

Price: Main meals start from £12.50 each

Food serving hours: Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm and 5.30pm-9pm (until 9.30pm Fri), Sat-Sun 9am-11am and 12pm-9.30pm (until 8.30pm Sun)

Address: The Red Lion, High Street, Odiham , RG29 1LP

Telephone: 01256 701145

Website: redlionodiham.co.uk

Dress code: Casual

Parking: Street parking outside