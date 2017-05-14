Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Previously known as Next Door in Odiham High Street, The Red Lion has thrown open its doors following a £500k refurbishment.

Now in the hands of Farnham based pub company Red Mist Leisure, the pub's original name has been reinstated for the first time in 300 years.

Edina Szabo, manager at The Red Lion, said: "We’re delighted to be open and look forward to welcoming our customers old and new".

According to historical archives, up until 1700 the pub was an ale house called The Red Lion.

It was then converted to a grocery store and traded as such until 1992, when it reverted to being an Inn.

Red Mist Leisure, who own seven other pubs across Hampshire and Surrey has turned The Red Lion into a destination establishment with seven stylishly decorated en-suite bedrooms, combining the historic charm of the building with light modern design.

Work on the 500-year-old building began in March and the doors officially opened on May 6.

The kitchen team, led by head chef Simon Lamb, has focused on creating a modern British pub menu which places a strong emphasis on fresh, local and seasonal ingredients, featuring lightly beer battered haddock from Brixham market, slow cooked shoulder of lamb and the Best of Hampshire board featuring local cured meats.

For those with a sweet tooth, the rhubarb tart with rhubarb custard and banoffee pie with honeycomb crunch are quickly becoming firm favourites.

The Red Lion has taken steps to ensure suppliers come from Hampshire and the south east of England wherever possible and to support British producers.

It is a member of Hampshire Fare to further champion the great produce which the county offers.

Current producers and suppliers include The Great British Butcher, Alf Turner, Tunworth Cheese from the Hampshire Cheese Company, oil from The Cold Pressed Oil Company in Crondall, Hampshire roasted coffee from Mozzo, beer from Andwell Brewery in Hook and English wines from Hattingley Valley in Alresford.

What does it look like inside?

The heart of the pub has been maintained with a large open plan bar area with a rustic feel, perfect for a leisurely drink, serving a selection of craft beers and ales plus a wide range of wines and spirits including artisan gins such as Twisted Nose and Gorilla Gin.

Dog-friendly and with full wheelchair access, the interior also boasts a welcoming atmosphere where the design has been carefully put together, sympathetic to the surrounding area and rich history of the building and of Odiham.

The Red Lion is open seven days a week from 9am-1pm, serving lunch and dinner every day and breakfast at the weekend.