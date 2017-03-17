Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winter may be on its way out but that doesn't mean a good old Sunday lunch is off the table just yet.

Us Brits love our gravy, Yorkshire puddings and hearty desserts year-round.

Hoping to cash in on that love is B&B The Kingsley at Eversley, which has recently started opening its doors to non-hotel guests on Sundays.

If you're unfamiliar with the area make sure you put your sat nav on for the drive though, you could miss the hotel, nestled away off Reading Road.

We - that's me and my partner in crime, Tom - pulled up and wandered through the pretty courtyard into the cosy resturant.

It was beautifully decorated, with many items picked up on the owners' worldly travels, and heavy, homely furniture.

(Photo: Charlotte Neal)

With an intimate feel - there was probably space for just 30 people in one sitting - it was as though we were sitting in someone's front room and the staff were very attentive from the moment we stepped in.

We ordered our drinks (coca cola and apple juice) then tucked into some tasty free breadsticks before selecting the salt and pepper squid (£5.95) and antipasti platter with feta, olives and warm bread (£6.50) to start.

(Photo: Charlotte Neal)

The squid was delicious, cooked to perfection and had a tasty garnish. Tom wouldn't share though (huff). The feta was missing from the antipasti, which in the end didn't matter as it was replaced with another cheese and I still really enjoyed it. The portions were generous too.

After the staff took away our starter dishes, we were surprised to find a magician at our table - definitely one for the kids, we thought.

(Photo: Charlotte Neal)

But no, he was incredibly talented and wowed us with his tricks in between courses. We could see plenty of other people, both young and old, enjoying the show too.

When you head for a Sunday lunch, you don't normally expect a magician entertaining you. It was a brilliantly quirky addition to the experience at The Kingsley.

For our mains, Tom chose the roast pork while I opted for beef, my favourite. The meat, roast potatoes, stuffing and gravy were delicious.

I would have liked a better selection of vegetables than broccoli, cabbage and carrots, but I could be guilty of being a snob there.

For £12.95, the portions were generous and we were both stuffed but couldn't resist ordering dessert.

(Photo: Charlotte Neal)

Tom chose the homemade chocolate brownie cookie bash with ice cream and I the homemade apple and summer fruits crumble with custard (both £5.95).

While Tom wasn't overly enthused by his dessert - it seemed like a random selection of sweet things baked into a big cookie - my crumble was tasty. The custard in particular, was excellent.

A family-run business world's away from high street chains, it was clear that customers are at the heart of The Kingsley, plus it was good fun.

*Charlotte's meal was provided by The Kingsley at Eversley. To find out more and book a table, visit thekingsley.co.uk.