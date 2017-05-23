The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Godfather of British cuisine, Marco Pierre White, will be visiting his Steakhouse Bar and Grill restaurant in Yateley this month.

Fans will be able to pick up cooking tips straight from the man himself as he hosts a lunch and dinner event on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29.

As well as meeting the British chef and restaurateur, guests will be treated to a signed copy of his latest cook book, Essentially Marco and a delicious three-course meal.

His visit follows the restaurant’s rebrand to Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill in January.

Bobby Obhrai, managing director of MPW Steakhouse Bar and Grill and The Casa Hotel, said: "We have received great feedback from guests since we re-launched in January.

"The restaurant is proving very popular with locals and I know Marco is looking forward to meeting our guests and hearing their feedback first hand.

"It always creates a buzz when Marco visits and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him back.

"His menu for this occasion is all about showcasing the classics from the steakhouse menu ."

How to buy tickets

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill Yateley is located in Handford Lane in The Casa Hotel.

Guests can book a place a place at the event for either a lunch or dinner service.

Tickets cost £65 per couple and includes one signed book per couple.

Additional books can be purchased at the event.

To book call 01252 749142.