Afternoon tea has to be one of life's simple pleasures.

A tower of finger cut sandwiches, homemade scones and delicate cakes, what more can you ask for?

With Mother's Day just around the corner, it seemed the perfect opportunity to indulge in the quintessentially English tradition and spend some quality time with mum.

Long Barn Lavender grows organic lavender and produces and sells a range of natural products at its farm shop in Alresford just outside Winchester.

The quaint barn is also home to a beautiful café overlooking the purple lavender fields and Hampshire countryside.

After a browse around the gorgeous scented shop, we sat down at a rustic wooden table for two to a classic afternoon tea.

A welcoming friendly waitress took our drinks order - Americano coffee for mum and an English breakfast tea for me - and we enjoyed a good catch up before our food leisurely arrived.

Afternoon tea is not all about the food (I know, hard to believe). The service plays an important factor in ensuring you receive a relaxing and enjoyable experience, and the café at Long Barn Lavender had this down to a tea.

We never felt hurried or ignored and we were impressed from the moment our homemade scones touched our lips to the time we had to say goodbye.

Served on dainty, decorative plates, two tiers of sweet and savoury delights arrived at our table.

The bottom featured crust-less egg mayonnaise, ham and cheese sandwiches, while the top was a stunning display of cakes including carrot, pistachio and rose, chocolate, a lemon meringue and a heart shaped biscuit.

The café is more than happy to cater to dietary requirements and I was overwhelmed to find the dairy and gluten-free afternoon tea just as fabulous as the standard tea.

Ordering the allergy-friendly option, my sandwiches were made using super soft gluten-free bread and the most scrumptious of cakes included chocolate fudge, lemon and almond, fruit, plus lavender meringues and a nutty petit four.

As soon as I finished my pot of tea and mum her coffee, our beverages were efficiently refilled by our waitress and returned to our table with our warm scones.

We were given two each, one plain and one with a hint of lavender and they were delightful.

Soft and fluffy in the centre and crisp and glazed on the top, the buttery crumbs literally melted in our mouths and the lavender infusion was a superb addition.

The delicious scones weren't overly sweet, which was good as we loaded them with thick and fruity raspberry jam and gooey and extra indulgent clotted cream.

We were exceptionally stuffed by this time - we had eaten a lot of cake - but there was still another treat in store - eldeflower and raspberry sorbet.

Despite how full our tummies were, we squeezed in the super smooth and creamy scoops. It was a lovely and original way to round off our sumptuous feast.

Long Barn Lavender offers customers a splendid and idyllic treat in the depths of the Hampshire countryside.

Factbox:

Price: Afternoon tea costs £19.95 per person

Afternoon tea available: Daily 2.30pm-4.30pm

Address: Long Barn Lavender, The Old Sheep Fair, Bishops Sutton Road, Alresford, SO24 9EJ

Telephone: 01962 738684

Website: longbarn.co.uk

Dress code: Casual

Parking: Free car park